Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Many people decide to lose weight because they don't like the number on the weighing scale. Sticking to a healthy weight loss regime can sometimes seem impossible. A lot of people lack the motivation to kick-start their weight loss journey, and most people lack the motivation to keep going. If you have just started your weight loss journey or planning to shed those extra kilos, then this real-life weight loss story of Shruti Khandare will inspire you to hit the gym now!

Shruti Khandare, Chief Marketing Officer of MyFundBazaar decided to lose 15 kilos in a span of 365 days by sticking to home-cooked food and doing yoga and running. Also Read - National Nutrition Week 2021| Importance of Vitamins And Proteins: Know Their Sources

Weight-Loss Journey And Motivation: Growing up, I was always inclined to watching Miss India and Fashion Weeks and saw myself as one of the models gracing those platforms. My fitness journey really began after a lot of trial and error when I was asked to participate in Miss Cochin 2010 followed by Miss Kerala 2011, Miss South India 2013 & Miss India 2014. Every pageant and the opportunities it came with taught me a little more about what nutrients work for me as well as the workouts. Also Read - Chaas VS Lassi, Which is The Better Option For Weight Loss?

Moreover, there is always so much to learn from the fashion industry. While doing ads like Dhathri Hair Oil, RK Silks, Lalitha Jewellery, Anaswara Silks, etc I’ve made a lot of friends from the industry from whom I got to learn so much and thought to myself, ‘if they can, why can’t I?’ Shedding weight was always for two reasons – for the camera to not catch the healthy fat and for my self-satisfaction.

Initially, it was for superficial reasons like fitting the bill for a particular ad, a magazine shoot, or a part in any audition for a movie but as I got more experienced with how the industry works and its expectations, I realized the importance of health. So, I started taking care of myself – going for a run every day, eating healthy, and taking care of my body – not just to fulfill a certain role for a part I got selected in but for me. As cliche as that sounds, I hit my target weight and BMI in 365 days when previously there were fluctuations.

Weight Loss and Diet: My breakfast is usually poha, dosa & chutney, sattu ka paratha with curd, sabudana khichdi, uttapam depending on what the day of the week it is with a bowl of dry fruits and kadha as constant

My lunch is usually rice, dal and sabzi with fish or chicken occasionally. I am more of a seafood eater, being a Keralite.

My dinner is very light which would include rice, dal, sabzi & salad to go with it. I ensure I have my dinner at 630PM so that I go to bed with an empty stomach and there is a 15 hours gap for the next meal.

Mantra to Lose Weight: In life, every shortcut is a temporary illusional long cut. Losing weight the easy way is no different. There was a point when I starved myself & punished my body just to lose weight which subsequently took a toll on my health.

This very experience taught me to just eat all 3 meals with no junk in between, loads of water, and dedicating 30-40 minutes every day to some physical activity be it – a brisk walk, gymming, dancing, playing a sport, etc.

Understanding your body type, what works, what nutrients work for you & what type of physical activities keeps your BMI on the right side of the scale is essential.

Workout for Weight Loss: When I started working out, I was 69kgs hence I need more cardio & high-intensity interval training. Over time and after a lot of trial and error, I reached closer and closer to my ideal weight. Once I reached my ideal weight which is 54kgs, I couldn’t be doing the same level of workout which I was doing when I was 69kgs. And that’s what most fitness experts don’t tell you. There is a loophole in how they go about maintaining their ideal weight – you don’t want to gain more weight or any less of it either.

My current workout is a 30-minute brisk walk followed by some stretches. I end it with Surya namaskars which gives me unlimited energy to seize the day & makes me feel great.

What worked for me in the Weight Loss Journey: Staying consistent has definitely been one aspect that eventually paid off in my journey to fitness. There have been days when I could see positive changes and they were days I just wanted to give up everything I’d planned out. But I was determined to keep giving my 100 percent, no matter what.

As I’ve mentioned earlier, when you choose your path to fitness for superficial reasons, it will bear temporary fruit. When you do it for yourself, your health & the goals you’ve set for yourself, you will discover the true potential your body has is limitless & beyond the figment of your imagination.

