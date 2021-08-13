Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Losing weight is definitely not an easy task, it requires consistency, discipline, patience, and hard work. For some, it can take a few months to reach their fitness goals, but for many, it can take years. When you struggle with weight, you often hear comments from people. It can be wordless or loud and clear but comments about weight surely stay in the memory. Tired of all the taunts and comments about her weight gain post her pregnancy, Soumya B Hegde, a nutritionist and fitness expert decided to take on the challenge of weight loss. She shared her weight loss story with us and how she lost 22 kilos in a span of eight months. Here’s her real story:Also Read - Weight Loss Soup: Desi Lauki or Bottle Gourd Soup is The Best, Here's Why

Weight Loss And Transformation Story: Harsh comments from the people pushed me to work towards my weight loss goals. I took it as a challenge, I wanted to prove them wrong at any cost. I took their hurtful comments as a motivation to work on myself without answering them back through words but only through actions. I know action speaks louder than words. Also Read - Bloating: Causes, Treatment And Foods to Eat For Prevention

I just wanted to lose weight at any cost. I constantly used to remember my goals day and night. Esp every morning I wake up, and before I go to bed, I always used to visualise myself as very fit, and people asking me for advice. I used to believe it as reality. I also knew results take time, so I was very much consistent with my goals. I knew sometimes I might see fast results, sometimes it gets slower. But I should not lose sight of my goals, never be discouraged. I believed in myself, I never gave up. I knew with continued efforts I will reach my goal any day. I made my mindset like that. Also Read - Carrot Juice Beneficial For Weight Loss? Read Here to Find Out!

I maintained a balanced diet and relied on weight training.

Weight Loss and Diet: My diet was a mix of a balanced diet, low to moderate carb diet, or intermittent fasting. I used to change my diet very often to prevent my body from getting used to it and to prevent a plateau. But most of the time, I stuck to a balanced diet. I used to drink lots of water daily.

My Usual Diet:

Waking Up: 1-liter lukewarm water. After that, I used to have 1 cup sugarless strong coffee with milk, sometimes 1 cup plain strong black coffee. Breakfast: 1 plate Egg Whites Omelette with veggies or Oatmeal Snack(post-workout): 1 Scoop Whey protein+BCAA shake in water with any 1 small fruit. Or Boiled 5 egg whites Lunch: 50 gm Brown Rice with small cup Veg sambar and 5 boiled egg whites, Or 2 Dry Phulkas with Small Cup Paneer Veg Curry, or sometimes Sauteed Mix Veggies with 5 boiled egg whites Evening; 1 cup sugarless strong coffee with milk, sometimes 1 cup plain strong black coffee. Early Dinner (8 pm): Sauteed Mix Veggies with 5 boiled, egg whites most times.

Workout regime for weight loss: My Workout is more of weight training. It’s a kind of resistance training. I usually mix LISS (Low-intensity steady-state) Cardio and HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training).

There are no shortcuts for weight loss. We have to stay consistent with our efforts to lose weight. Extreme or starvation diets don’t work in the long term. There are high chances of giving up. So, we should follow a diet that is most sustainable for us than to blindly follow what others do. My mantra was not to give up at any cost, I should keep on doing till I reach my final goal by believing in myself.

