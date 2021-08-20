Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 25 Kilos in 5 Months by Eating Noodles And Pasta

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Did you know crores are spent every year on weight-loss products and services? Every weight loss commercial promises easy weight loss without any struggle, but to tell you the truth, there are no shortcuts to losing weight. Echoing the same sentiment, Simrun Chopra, Deep Health Coach, and Founder, Nourish With Sim shared her real-life weight loss journey with us. Simrun lost 25 kilos in 5 months, and what’s the best part? She did not stop eating her favourite foods and added 30 minutes of exercise every day to lose weight.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 22 Kgs in 8 Months With Mix Diet And Early Dinner

The turning point: Eight years ago, I was going through a lot – physically and mentally. Little did I know that gaining bodyweight would lead to grave consequences. What started out as a bit of discomfort or slight inconvenience gradually escalated to drastic health problems which made me a prisoner of my own body and mind. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos by Walking 10,000 Steps Every day, Yoga And Intermittent Fasting

I was overweight, struggling with PCOS, had a bad back, and was barely able to look at myself in the mirror. Though, I had a very rough pregnancy, and post that I was overwhelmed as a new mother, ignoring my physical and mental well-being in the process. When my baby was 3 months old I got up to change his diaper. A depilating pain shot through me and I collapsed dropping him on the bed, thankfully. I couldn’t move and lay on the floor screaming in pain. I spent weeks crawling unable to even stand on my own. Over the months the pain subsided just for the incident to repeat again and then yet again. I had a baby to take care of, and I needed to be healthy for us both. This wasn’t just about losing weight. It was about feeling good about myself, having the confidence to lift my growing child without collapsing into a heap. I hired a personal trainer, started watching what I eat, and as I steadily got stronger and fitter, the weight I was losing stayed off. The decision to take control over my body, mind, and overall well-being has been one of the best decisions of my life to date. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 12 Kilos in 40 Days With Protein-Rich Diet And Vigorous Workout

I lost 25 kilos and the rest as they say, is now my story.

Healthier, Fitter, And Happier: It was hard at first, but I was not ready to give up because for me this was greater than a number on the scale. It was to be a healthy mother. With time, it became easier, and once I got used to it, I started enjoying it. It was the little things at first. The clothes started feeling airy; putting on a pair of jeans felt like less of a struggle. I could take a walk or climb up the stairs without panting. I could go to a movie without my back killing me. Trivial as it may sound, these little things made all the difference in the world. Gradually, the subtle changes gave way to obvious results. I dropped four sizes. My skin started glowing. I felt healthier, fitter, and happier. I severed ties with everything that was pulling me back, both mentally and physically.

Weight Loss Journey and the diet: I like to eat with my family at the table and as a working mom, separate meals were never and aren’t even now an option. I learnt to adapt the meals to fit my goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simrun Chopra (@simrun.chopra)

I start off with a glass of water and usually my morning elixir. Breakfast is usually eggs with vegetables and toast, and overnight oats or the simple idli-dosa with sambar and lots of vegetables.

Lunch is usually a curry-like a rajma, chola or dal, etc with a side of vegetables and rice or millets and a bowl of curd. I like to have fruit as a snack.

For dinner, I try to experiment a lot with my food. There is this whole misconception that food like Noodles, Pasta, Burgers aren’t healthy. You can make it healthy by adding a lot of vegetables and grilled chicken to any of those dishes. It’s important that you make your daily meals fun or else it will get boring to eat the same thing every day. This eventually leads to people breaking their regime and eating junk.

Weight Loss Journey and Mantra: There are no shortcuts to losing weight. The answer is simple: Any fad or quick diet helps you lose weight by giving you fewer calories than you burn. Facing an energy shortage, your body will reach into fat for stored calories and you will drop pounds. It is imperative to do this without compromising health, that’s where it gets complicated.

For me, getting better is about bringing fitness and nutrition into my lifestyle. Some key aspects are: – Improvement needs to be a continuous journey. I want people to look at fitness and good health as a key component in their lives. Not just for great pictures on social media. It has to become a focus. It has to become an integral part of everyone’s life. I try to impart the skills and the training to create habits that will stand the test of time.

Weight Loss and Workout: I have a standard routine every day. I dedicate 30 minutes to working out every day. I usually do alternate days of cardio and strength training followed by stretching. I have one active recovery day in the week. I also ensure I get in at least 10k steps a day.

What worked for me: Maintaining a balanced nutrition intake as 80 percent of your health is dependent on what goes into your body.

What also worked were; moving more, I try to get 10K steps a day Water has been my best friend during the weight loss journey. I try to drink 3 liters of water daily. I make sure to eat at least 2 cups of vegetables and 2 seasonal fruits every day. Disconnect; Keep my phone away at least for 30 minutes a day after waking up and before going to bed. Practice self-care: Meditate. Yoga or try to catch up on reading, taking a nap—spending at least 15 minutes a day to clear my mind and reconnect with myself. Sleep – rest and recovery are the cornerstones to health and fitness. You are only as good as your recovery. Getting in at least 6 to 7 hours of sleep is a game-changer. Progress over perfection: my mantra to sustainability in any aspect of life. Focus on doing the best you can today; it doesn’t need to be perfect.

What did not work for me: Strict menu plans that tell me exactly what to eat because I could never cook separate meals for myself. I had to adapt to the food that fits my culture and my family. Strict rules like “no sugar challenges” etc. These have been shown to cause eating disorders and binge and overeating cycles. For me: anything that I can’t turn into a lifestyle and follow for life won’t work because health is not about a 2-week challenge, it’s about being as healthy and happy as we can be as we move through life and all its stages.

India.com decided to bring Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers which will inspire you to finally sign up for that gym membership or start making yoga an active part of your lifestyle. If you have got an incredible weight loss story that inspires people to stay healthy, write to us on our social media handles to get featured and we’ll get in touch with you!