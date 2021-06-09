Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Many of us decide to lose weight, to fit into our favourite pair of jeans, to shed those extra kilos and look our best. But losing weight is hard. It takes consistency, patience, and discipline and every transformation story is different. For some, it can take a few months to reach their weight goal, while for others it can take years. India.com decided to bring real-life weight loss stories for our readers which will inspire you to finally sign up for that gym membership or start making yoga an active part of your lifestyle. Utsav Ghosh, Fitness Entrepreneur and Founder of Transformation for Good, shared his weight loss story with us and how he lost 25 kilos in a span of four months. Here’s his real story: Also Read - New Diet For Weight Loss: What is Lazy Keto? Its Benefits, How it Works And More

Weight Loss and the will to transform: When the entire nation went into lockdown, everything got to a halt. Before the lockdown, I have had few emotional breakdowns but I did bounce back every single time. The only way I was coping with it was by binge-eating. So, when lockdown happened, I was at home and I gave myself the challenge to transform and told myself that if in this given period I don't transform, I will leave fitness forever and be happy with the way I was. That motivation helped me to realize the need of the hour and I started working out at home with basic dumbbells and I maintained a balanced diet which was basic home-cooked meals and nothing fancy.

Four months later, when things got better and the lockdown eased down, I checked my weight for the first time and I realized I came down to 72 kilos from 96 kilos. Since then, there was no looking back. I got more consistent and changed the entire lifestyle.

Weight loss and building stamina: I used to jog every single day around my building. When I started with it, I could take five rounds of the building and I would pant heavily post that. Four months later, the rounds increased to 40 rounds as I kept pushing myself every day. It’s all about how you perceive your progress. It’s all in your mind. Train your mind to get strong and your body will automatically react. Building that kind of stamina is very important for losing weight.

Weight loss and intermittent diet: Seven egg whites, 250 grams of chicken, two bowls of rice (medium-sized bowl), lots of salad and pulses, and not more than four tablespoons of ghee (melted ghee). I followed thorough intermittent fasting where I used to fast for 16 hours and had an eating window for eight hours. With time, I kept on reducing the carbohydrate content and that showed the results.

Once I reached the levels where my metabolism got well, that’s where I took it to the next level and started measuring my meals in a more curated way. By then I had a food weighing scale and it literally sorted my life. I could track my macros even better and that changed the whole game.

My weight loss mantra: The only mantra that will work here is CONSISTENCY. If you are consistent, you will see results.

