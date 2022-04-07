Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Losing weight can seem like an impossible task and it is undoubtedly challenging. But by making a few tweaks in your diet and workout routine, you can see a difference in no time. Basant Sharma, a 42-year-old businessman managed to lose 35 kilos in a span of 8 months by eating right. He used to weigh 150 kgs. If you have just started your weight loss journey, and seeking inspiration, then we have Basant Sharma’s weight loss story to share. Read his real-life weight loss story.Also Read - Follow This High Intensity Interval Training Workout Routine for Weight Loss

Weight Loss and the motivation to lose weight: 2 years back, I visited Vaishno Devi. I forgot that the new route to the temple had no carts for passengers, due to which I had to walk a mile uphill. The whole walk was highly uncomfortable for me as I was short on the breath; every step was a challenge to me. I could hardly walk halfway through. The incident made me realise that due to my obesity, I wasn’t even able to walk a little distance. That is when my journey started, I decided to lose all the extra kgs and get back to a healthy life. I tried jogging and outdoor sports to begin with, but that didn’t help me reduce any kilos. I thought maybe Keto Pills might help and started that, but there was no change even after a month. The company kept guaranteeing money back if I didn’t lose weight, but neither did I lose any weight nor refund my money. And this time, I had already tried multiple things, so I understood that though there are numerous solutions available, I need to find out what works best for me. I read about Ketofy, I researched well because this time, I wanted to be sure of what I invest my time, money, and energy in. I planned for 3 months and started my transformation journey with them. Though I started with a 3 month plan, it took me 8 months to lose 35 kgs. Also Read - 3 Things You Should Throw Away From Your Life to Stay Healthy

Inspiration to lose weight: The struggle that I had while climbing the hill in Vaishnodevi was my motivation. The tasty and nutritious Ketofy products also helped me avoid cheat meals. Guided support and encouragement from well-versed nutritionists and my extraordinarily encouraging and supportive wife further enabled me to push my goals. I love pizza and made a healthy and tasty keto-friendly pizza and sandwich using Ketofy keto flour. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 4 Methods to Avoid Risk of Headaches While Following Keto Diet

Weight Loss And Diet:

Pre-breakfast – Apple cider vinegar in lukewarm water

Breakfast – Ketofy keto breakfast bar/ Keto paneer Kathi roll/ keto chocolate smoothie

Mid Morning – Soaked almonds with bullet coffee/cup of tea without sugar with less milk and Ketofy keto sweetener

Lunch – 2 keto Rotis with salad and paneer gravy/keto-friendly sauteed veggies

Evening snacks – Ketofy keto achari mathi/murukku/nachos/cookies etc.

Dinner – Paneer salad with olive oil dressing/Sauteed tofu in teriyaki sauce/Ketofy keto paneer biryani using ketofy keto rice/ Keto paneer quesadilla.

Bedtime – Turmeric latte or haldi ka doodh with ginger, nutmeg and ketofy keto sweetener.

Weight Loss And Cheat Meal: Firstly, I rarely had any cheat meals – if I ever did, I used to indulge in pani puri and other street food. (Once in a month).

Foods I quit to Lose weight: Carb rich sources – potato/sweet potato and other starchy vegetables, rice of any form, grains, lentils, fruits, sugar and sugar derivatives, honey, jaggery, molasses, packaged food, aerated drinks.

Weight Loss and Workout Routine: I do cardio every day post my strength training sessions for half an hour. My workout is a split of push and pulls days. I work out 6 days a week with Monday dedicated legs, Tuesday for back and biceps, Wednesday for chest and triceps, Thursday again for legs, Friday HIIT, and Saturday pure cardio.

What worked for me: Overall the Ketogenic approach to workout worked out exceptionally well for me. It was all about eating right and not eating less. I tried multiple diet regimes before attempting a ketogenic plan; I constantly exhausted myself and ended up with a newer health issue.

