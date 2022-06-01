Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 35 Kilos in 1 Year with Intermittent Fasting And Power Yoga

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Weight loss and weight loss diet are the most searched things on google. Staying fit takes a lot of work, especially when junk food is just an app away. It takes months of dedication and effort to reach the desired result. Saying no to your favourite food to working out 5 days a week, need discipline and hard work. Aakriti Kalra started her weight loss journey after delivering a baby. She was 40 kilos overweight when she decided to shed all those extra kilos to achieve her ideal weight goal. Kalra lost 35 kgs by following a diet and workout routine. Read her inspiring weight loss story.Also Read - 5 Surprising Benefits of Giving Up Milk You Should Know

Weight Loss and the Motivation to Lose Weight: I commenced my fitness and weight loss journey after delivering my baby when I was 40 kgs overweight. It was a challenging time when I faced a lot of health issues at the age of 25 and it was an awakening for me to take my health seriously. Also Read - Weight Loss: How to Manage Cravings While Losing Those Extra Kilos?

I dedicated myself fully to losing my weight not just to look good but to push myself to a healthier lifestyle and it took me one year to finally be able to lose 35 kgs and achieve my ideal weight goal. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Are You Losing Inches but Not Losing Weight? Nutritionist Explains the Reason

From the beginning, I was motivated to lose weight not for looks but for a healthier body and lifestyle.

Every time I used to check my weight and see a number change, it would further motivate me more to push myself and that change has been my biggest source of motivation for one year to finally be able to achieve my target weight. It was always a dream to see myself wear a medium-sized t-shirt, but never had I thought that I’ll be able to fit in an extra small!

I was 85 kilos and now I am 54 kilos and I love myself even more.

Weight Loss Diet: When I started my journey, I wasn’t aware of intermittent fasting in 2016. So when my nutritionist told me to have my dinner by 5 pm I was shocked. Initially, it was tough for me to control, but when I started seeing the results, I believed in its power of it. Fasting for 16 hours every day without fail, be it travelling, partying, attending weddings and moreover holidays too, this had to be a lifestyle now. The next thing was to stop eating refined flour, fried food, junk food, sweets, and aerated drinks.

Breakfast: Slim milk one cup with a handful of cereal (muesli or wheat flakes)

Midday: One bowl of green salad

Lunch: One roti (whole wheat) with sabji and a bowl of curd

Snack: Almonds around 5 ‘o’clock OR a biscuit with tea

Dinner: 2 egg white omelette OR clear soup OR a glass of smoothie

And at least 3 Litres of water

Weight Loss and Cheat Meal: I was extensively dedicated to my weight loss journey and health that I actually would not plan for a cheat meal and was able to control my cravings. But occasionally I would indulge in my usual favourites to satisfy my uncertain cravings- Like Dark chocolate.

Food I Quit to Reach Weight Loss Goal: If there is one thing that I totally removed from my diet then it was sugar. I made sure that my daily intake of any food items had no sugar content, and I was strictly adhering to it to reach my target weight. I would rather eat a bigger meal than a few spoons of Halwa!

Weight Loss and Workout Routine: Initially, I was sticking to rather simple daily exercises and running activities. Honestly for the first few days, it was rather difficult for my body to adjust to the same but gradually my body started building stamina and got empowered. Soon after, I lost 15 kgs when I started doing more activities such as power yoga and strength training. With enhanced stamina and body flexibility, I was able to integrate a rather higher intensity workout which helped me with the diet I was following to further push me on my weight loss journey.

Weight Loss Mantra: I believe weight loss is a lifestyle change rather than an act. If one is ready to change their lifestyle and make conscious choices, then their weight loss journey starts from that day onwards. Additionally,I believe that most of us have a lot of knowledge about weight loss and the best health practices but what can help more is sheer motivation and dedication to be consistent all along.

What Worked For Me: I believe that weight loss journeys are different for all but in my case, a balance of diet and exercise did wonder. With intermittent fasting, daily exercises, and simple lifestyle changes, I was able to see the results. However, fad diets and unrealistic expectations from my body really demotivated me and that’s something I won’t think did great.

After losing weight, Aakriti also started taking interest in the science behind food and what it takes to have a healthy lifestyle. Taking interest wasn’t only the key, she went all out-studied nutrition, interned with Nishi Grover and also took a few specialised certificates for the same. Today we all remember Nishi Grover, but her learning is with Aakriti and she is the proud founder of her wellness centre, CONTOUR ME where she spills her magic and gets you fit!

