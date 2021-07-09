Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: For most people losing weight is a herculean task, especially if you have crossed a certain age bracket. But when lifestyle-related diseases and ailments knock on the door, you need to get up and start moving. Similar was the case with wellness coach Anupama Menon’s client Sunita Bathija.Also Read - Modi Cabinet 2.0 Approves Rs 23K cr Package To Tackle COVID-19; Key Decisions after a Day of Major Reshuffle

A frantic call for help: Sunita was bedridden due to her serious back problems, had a bladder incontinence issue which the doctor wasn't sure she would recover from, and not surprisingly was suffering from depression which was difficult to digest. But the fight in her had not taken flight, thankfully. She was determined to recover and reached out to Anupama Menon for help.

Sunita lost 41 kgs in 1.5 years: Anupama in an interaction shared about Sunita's weight loss journey, "The Sunita who was strung to her bed weighed 105 kilos and the Sunita who I bless every day for giving me the opportunity to work with her weighs 64 kilos, looks like a dream at "age", is still raring to go and win the world."

Her fitness quest was prompted by her back problems and her daughter’s turnaround. She lost those 41kgs in 1.5 years through educating herself as she worked with me, disciplining not just herself but also her thoughts, working out regularly and more than anything else questioning me about everything I was planning for her. Mind you, in extreme trust and mutual co-operation. In terms of the approach, the cheat meal formula got her through since getting to eat anything she wanted for 4 hours three times a week without any quantity restriction was an incredible aspect, Anupama shared.

Consistency and Patience: As time passed and she noticed an increase in her activity levels and lightness, she knew there was no turning back and followed our mantra that there is no way to lose weight except through consistency and patience.

Rice for weight loss: Sunita shared that my diet would consist of foods that Anu learned along the journey that suited me, and most unexpectedly rice suited me. I have lost weight by eating rice, which is why cheat meals consisted of junk like chips mixtures etc, stuff I never really miss it’s interesting how your body knows what to give you. On her plan since everything is so well balanced with veggies, fruits, rice proteins, and so on as she made me believe in the concept that it is not about dieting but right eating.

Anupama never encourages extensive exercise since she believes it stresses the body and hinders it from losing weight. My fitness routine would consist of back exercises and 40-minute walks every day. Being with Anupama Menon, brought in a lot of discipline in life and made me realise that to lose weight you do not need to deprive yourself of food, its just about eating the right foods at the right time and according to your food pyramid along with following proper exercise routine and the will to change. My FAITH IN ANUPAMA worked for me and saw me through my whole weight reduction journey. ALL I can say is, GUYS, BELIEVE IN HER.” Sunita goes on to say.

Sunita’s diet and workout program:

6.15 am: with a Lemon shot followed by a cup of black coffee. 8 am: I have a cup of poha/ rice vermicelli or 2 doses after which I head out for my workout which includes joint strengthening exercises for an hour or a walk of 40 mins. 11 am 200-300 grams of fruit after which I head out for work. 2 pm: Lunch includes a cup of rice, veggies, salad and half a cup of curd. 5 pm: bhel/ ghee roasted makhana/ glass of milk-based cold coffee. Dinner generally is at 7:30 pm which includes proteins like fish/ tofu or dal chillas with veggies and a cup of salad.

Above all, I enjoy three cheat meals a week for four hours each, during which I binge on unlimited and unhealthy junk, including alcohol, to my heart’s content.

Today, Sunita has a perfect 10 score on all her blood markers, steps light on her feet with no signs of the back that had bitten her not long ago. She has perfect control over all her muscles and her smile shows that anxiety and depression don’t recognize her anymore.

