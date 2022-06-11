Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 55 Kgs by Eating Dinner Before Sunset And by Mixing Cardio-Strength Workouts

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Trying to lose weight can come with its own disappointment. Even when you believe that you are going the right way, there are times when your weighing scale doesn’t budge. Dietician Mac Singh started his journey at 120 kgs and unlocked his weight-loss mystery himself. He understood how important a role diet and nutrition play in it. Singh quit a high-paying corporate job, the kind that one bags after an MBA from a Tier-1 college, and took up MSc in fitness and nutrition.Also Read - Weight Loss: Now Eat Rice Without the Risk of Weight Gain With These Easy-to-Follow Tips

He worked with Manipal Hospital and many health and fitness centres before venturing out on his own in 2016 and launched Fitelo- an app which people can use to lose weight. Singh managed to lose 55 kilos in a span of 12 months, here read his inspiring weight loss story. Also Read - Trying to Lose Weight? Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes for an Ideal Body Weight

Weight Loss and the Motivation to Lose Weight: My Journey from 120 kg to 65kg. You must be wondering who this guy is, or you won’t be reading this. I am sure I look fit and healthy now, but at one point in my life, I was just like you – overweight and struggling to lose weight. I was not just overweight but actually obese and sick. I was over 100kg at the age of 16, and a butt of all jokes. In my early 20’s, I hit 120kg which was a wake-up call. Also Read - Feeling Bloated? 5 Simple Tips to Reduce Bloating Quickly And Naturally

I started working out at the age of 19 and in 18 long months, I lost half my body weight reaching 68kg. Imagine the joy! But life’s not a fairy tale and within a year I regained 20 plus kg. This happens with 95 per cent of people who lost their weight by Gymming. Since then the gym became part of my routine and every time I am anything extra, I would work out more to stay in shape.

In 2014, I met with an accident that left me bedridden for months. This was the time when I was completely off the gym and I hit 105kg again. I had no option except to follow a diet regimen. I started on a diet in 2014 and lost 20 kg initially, but I regained all of that in the next 6 months. I was frustrated and to make things worse, I was diagnosed with l5 s1 disc bulge, cervical spondylitis and a ligament tear in my knee. The gym was out of the question.

It was then that I decided to unlock this weight-loss mystery myself. I quit a high-paying corporate job, the kind that you bag after an MBA from a Tier-1 college, and took up MSc in fitness and nutrition. Since then I have worked with Manipal Hospital Bangalore and many health and fitness centres. We all know how one learns to walk – by falling again and again until you find your balance. That’s how I found the best solution to balance weight, health, and living without worry by being mindful of what you eat. That’s my story, in short.

There are so many factors that kept me going for 12 months but the most important step is that I want to get back to life I want to enjoy my life as before because after so much weight and so many injuries I was not able to do my day to day tasks, I was not able to wear my favourite clothes I was not able to do any physical activity so the biggest motivation is that I want to achieve my mobility just like before looks for another matter of concern because for a guy Who was always a fat kid and bullied his entire life because he’s fat is another thing so in short I just want to be normal and liver balanced lifestyle

Weight Loss Diet: I was following a circadian rhythm diet plan in which I was eating two main meals a day with two meals of snacking. A circadian rhythm diet is a diet that you are eating with the rising sun and you are having your last meal before the sunset. Your digestive system works in sync with the day pattern so I used to have a high protein initial meal and I introduced carbs during the evening time. In between, I used to munch on nuts like almond walnut and macadamia nuts along with a few cups of green tea and green coffee.

In my entire journey, I was not having a light dinner like super salad but I was going with a full-fledged dinner.

Weight Loss and Cheat Meal: My cheat days are basically socialising days when I’m going out with my friends which generally include high protein and Tandoori dishes which are char-grilled VEGETABLES. Two keys during cheat day are that I focus a lot on my hydration during the meal so I used to drink 500 ML of water 30 minutes before my cheat meal and 30 minutes after I am done with my cheat meal.

Food I Quit to Reach Weight Loss Goal: The food I give to achieve my weight loss goals or anything that came out of a packet I tried to go with hyper-local food and seasonal fruits and vegetables. I avoided anything that comes out of a box and I intentionally choose anything that is coming from farms over those things. Yes, I quit sugar entirely and for my sweet tooth, I used to rely on natural fruits.

Weight Loss Mantra: Yes, there are shortcuts to losing weight whether you take a crash diet approach method or overexerting yourself at the gym, BUYING FAT CUTTERS OR MEAL REPLACERS but this is not my first transformation journey this is my second transformation journey so all my learnings and mistakes from my Arsh transformation was that I was very much focused on shortcuts and extreme methods to lose weight but last time when I lost weight I lost a lot of muscle mass along with I became deficient in so many vitamins and minerals so if you ask me there is no Shortcut method to lose weight the healthy way.

Weight Loss and Workout Routine: During my entire weight loss journey, I have not joined any gym, all the workouts I did in the open air and I used to prefer early morning workouts over an evening or late-night workouts. My workouts are a mix of 20% cardio and 80% high-intensity interval training. I use my body weight for workouts rather than depending upon any dumbbell or barbell.

For cardio rather than just jogging, I used to focus on springs and I used to go 10 to 15 sprints a day and I used to have a step target of 10,000 steps a day.

What Worked For Me: The simple thing that works for me is focusing on whole and organic foods along with a disciplined approach.

One thing that didn’t work for me is the keto diet as it was Mary much-hyped I was curious to participate in the KETO diet I started with the keto diet but I gave up on the seventh day I used to feel bloated and tired all the time on the keto diet which made me feel that my body is giving me signal that this particular diet is not meant for you so I shifted to the old school balanced approach.

