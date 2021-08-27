Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: When you are overweight or obese, your body is vulnerable to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, etc. As we all know, human bodies have been designed to move. If we don’t give our muscles and bones the movement they deserve, they will start to wear out. Losing weight and staying fit becomes all the more important when you are diagnosed with diabetes or other diseases as excess weight can lead to more complications. Neeha Nagpal, a lawyer, and activist was diagnosed with diabetes in 2016 and she decided to embark on her fitness journey. She lost 24 kilos in 12 months.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 25 Kilos in 5 Months by Eating Noodles And Pasta

Her busy life as a lawyer took a toll on her health and her course correction and road to health and fitness is nothing short of inspiring. She went far beyond just losing weight dramatically but undertaking a full transformation through a deeper understanding of nutrition. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 22 Kgs in 8 Months With Mix Diet And Early Dinner

The turning point and motivation: Truth be told! My journey to fitness has been the most exhilarating journey of my life. It’s been a journey of self-discovery. Before I knew it, I was a plus-size young girl in school. It would really bother me. I kept trying to lose weight but just never happened. But falling ill in 2016, was a life-changer. I became seriously diabetic by mid-2016. I could not deal with being on insulin – it was sheer torture. I was told to lose 20 Kgs by my doctors upon asking them when will I be taken off insulin. And boom, I applied myself to it and magic happened! Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos by Walking 10,000 Steps Every day, Yoga And Intermittent Fasting

From XL to Medium: It was a high getting onto the weighing scale to see I have lost yet another kg. Going from a size XL to Medium was just too much excitement. Seeing the inflammation on my face reduce was another motivator. I started looking good, I came alive at an internal level. Need I say more!

Weight Loss Journey and the diet: I ensure I keep a 12-14 hour gap between dinner and my morning meal. I don’t have breakfast really. However, I have two cups of hot water first thing in the morning one with boiled Haldi and one with apple Cider vinegar, followed by fruit.

Lunch is by 1 pm. Usually, homemade. Mutta rice or gluten-free atta-based roti with veggies or a homemade veggie-loaded pizza from a gluten-free base. I love mutta rice khichri with lots of veggies. I have it 3/4 times a week.

A snack at approx 4.30 pm/5 pm: It’s a salad or hummus with cucumber or some hummus with roasted pumpkin seeds or a black channa chat.

Dinner is fish/eggs/veggies. Avoid carbs at night. I try having an early dinner. Even when I go out I ensure I avoid carbs at night.

I have to admit I add in a piece of dark chocolate here and there or a small scoop of minus 30 vegan/sugar-free/almond milk espresso or raspberry ice cream.

Weight Loss and Workout: I cannot do without a workout. My workout is a mix of cardio + skipping + boxing + HIIT. I try to fit in a walk whenever I can. I try to go for a walk 2/3 times during the day. Like a short 5/7 mins walk in the middle of work around the office itself. Keeps the mind alive too. I ensure I relax muscles by getting a massage once a week on a Sunday or using a foam roller after a workout. Relaxing the muscles is just as important as working out.

My Mantra for Weight Loss: There is no shortcut to anything in life. Hard work is the key. Listening to your body. Observing your triggers – why and when you feel hungry. Controlling hunger pangs by asking yourself if this hunger is from the mind or the stomach. Being aware of what you are eating and its nutritional content. Having specific meal timings is also essential.

What worked for me: Starvation did not work for me at all. Eating in moderation and timely meals is something that works for me to date.

