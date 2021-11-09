Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Weight loss means different things to different people. Many of us decide to shed those extra kilos to fit into our old clothes and look our best. But losing weight is not an easy task, it takes consistency, patience, and discipline and every transformation story is different. For some, it can take a few months to reach their weight goal, while for others it can take years. Akshay Gami lost 30 kgs in a span of 18 months. Here’s his real-life story:Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Should You Include Milk in Your Diet When Trying to Shed Kilos?

Weight loss and dedication to lose weight: The weight loss journey started when I was 20 and my weight was around 90 kgs. It started with the help of my friends who motivated me to join the gym and start working out so that I could shed some weight and fats from my body. I had zero knowledge about the workout and had no idea what my food intake should be. During the journey, I met two of the best persons who helped me to get the proper knowledge about the workout and what my food intake should be. In the initial days, it was very tough for me to work out every single day as I had body pain for almost three weeks. Before starting the journey, I was that person who used to sit in one place the whole day because of that when I started working out all the muscles of my body kept screaming which eventually caused body pain and soreness for three weeks. During this journey, I shed 30 kgs of weight from my body and a whole lot of fats. Also Read - 6 Easy Tips to Keep Working Out in The Winter

Weight Loss and Will Power: I personally never had a target weight. All I wanted was to look lean and fit in clothes which I always desired to wear. I never checked my weight consistently as I was taught that the weight scales are just numbers, and it does not matter what the weight is. The first time I stepped on the weight scale after starting the workout journey was after 10 months which showed around 18 kgs of drop in my weight. As I completed one and a half years of working out, I noticed that I lost 30 kgs of weight and gained muscles along the way. It has now been almost four and a half years since I started working out and I still workout daily just to keep myself fit, active and get stronger. Also Read - Is Walking After Eating a Meal Beneficial for Digestion? Here's What We Know

I lost the first 18 kgs in 10 months and more than 12 kgs in the eight months so in total I lost 30 kgs in 18 months.

Weight Loss And Diet: I never followed a proper diet plan. I used to keep my meals simple and basic which included whole vegetables, protein, carbs with some fats.

Meal 1 – 1 scoop of protein, oats with nuts and peanut butter, poha/idli

Meal 2 – a small cup of sprouts, one sabzi, roti, dal, rice and a small portion of any vegetable

Meal 3 – fruits/vegetable sandwich

Meal 4 – paneer/sprouts, one green sabzi, roti, dal, a small portion of any vegetable

This meal is just an example of what I have daily.

Cheat meals and weight loss: Personally, I feel like there should be no restrictions on your cheat meals. One should always eat what they like in moderation. So, I used to eat whatever I craved. Some of the cheat meals were pastries, burgers, sweets, chaats.

Foods I quit: People think that rice is the main cause of gaining weight and fats in our body but that is not true. I never eliminated rice from my daily diet. I only ate home-cooked foods and quit eating junk foods and sweets at the start of my journey for 8 months. After that, I started to eat everything gradually but in moderation.

Weight Loss and Fitness Routine: The fitness routine which worked for me was strength training, high-intensity interval training, and bodyweight workouts. Also, once a week I try to add in some cardio.

Weight Loss Mantra: According to my experience and what I was taught, there is no shortcut to losing weight. Shortcuts can lead to gaining more weight in the future. My mantra to become fit was to stay patient, be consistent and get stronger each day.

What worked for me: In this journey to get myself lean, I focused on calorie deficit which was the best option to choose for shredding weight and fats from the body.

If you have got an incredible weight loss story that inspires people to stay healthy, write to us on our social media handles to get featured and we’ll get in touch with you!