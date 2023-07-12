Real-Life Weight Loss: Roadies 19 Contestant Gary Lu Shares Transformation Journey From 94 Kgs to 75 Kgs

Home

''One day I woke up and looked myself in the mirror and really didn’t like the person I was becoming.'' Roadies 19 Contestant Gary Lu on his weight loss journey.

Former Splitsvilla contestant, Gary Lu who has now participated in Roadies 19 impressed judges with his amazing weight loss journey. MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This show has an immense fan following of youngsters. 23-year-old Gary from Dehradun had been selected in Prince Narula’s Gang and shared the same on his social media profile. ”After 8 years of hard work blood sweat and dedication. I can finally say I’m a Roadie!! Thank you @mtvroadies for this opportunity and making my dreams into reality and @princenarula bhai for having me in your gang”

Gary Lu’s Inspiring Weight Loss Transformation

Taking to social media, Garry opened up about the time when he transformed from 94 kgs to 75 kgs. Sharing picture from 2nd year of his college he wrote ”“I was partying a lot with my friends and consuming every junk food I could get, Drinking alcohol and not working out at all. Then one day I woke up and looked myself in the mirror and really didn’t like the person I was becoming. So I knew it was time for me to change. SO I DID! I started working out daily, stopped drinking alcohol, started eating clean and the lockdown came in as a blessing in disguise. The whole lockdown I worked my ass off and changed my mindset and my body.”

Before participating in Splitsvilla 2, he came down to his ideal weight. Gary did this by focusing on his lifestyle, eating habits and revealed that he was focused like never before. “2 days before going to Splitsvilla . And till then I had completely changed everything. My lifestyle, my daily routine, my eating habits. I was happy and satisfied and that’s when I knew I was focused like never before and I would do anything to achieve my dreams.”

He impressed Judges on Roadies with his strength and said ”I can do everything”. He showcased his dancing skills, and fitness exercises like single leg squalt, hoola hop, pushups and more.

Garry also got emotional in the interview session and said “I have worked hard. I couldn’t perform to my best in the last reality show. Now I have come to win. This is my chance to prove.” Jugde, Sonu Sood was also impressed with his dedication and said ”It was such a good audition and a noticeable one”

