Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How 41-Year Old Vandana Toora Lost 9 Kgs With Samosa and Chaat? Exclusive

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connect to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Vandana Toora's inspiring journey to help you propel towards a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Weight loss is a journey that requires an emotional, mental and physical investment of different levels. A subjective journey, the route, time and destination can be different for different people. Everyone has their reason for how, when and why they embarked on this mission. For Vandana Toora it was her health. It is not always easy for women to lose weight in their 40s due to several physiological and biological reasons. But, dedication and consistency goes a long way.

Speaking exclusively with India.com, Vandana Toora said, “My focus was always to have a healthy body with a good regime plan. I got to know about Miten Says Fitness (MSF) through a colleague of mine. Then I mailed them about my medical condition. Miten and his team were really helpful in providing right kind of diet keeping in mind my health issues.”

Vandana last 9 kgs in nearly four months and here is her inspiring story of weight loss and how she managed her diet and lifestyle routine.

What Was Your Weight Loss Diet And Routine?

I had taken a balanced diet. It was a great combination of fruits, nuts, seeds, vegetables, pulses and millet. All home food with good nutrients to my body. For breakfast, I had the protein power smoothie – which was packed with nutrients. For lunch, I had a variety of legumes and pulses in my diet including rajma, chole, lobia, black dal, toor dal, etc. And for dinner, I had a variety of vegetables along with paneer and a carb source. I also had yoghurt quite regularly during my weight loss journey.

Did You Completely Cut Down on Sugar?

90% yes but sometimes I did take.

Did You Have Cheat Meals?

Yes, I had my cheat meals, it was once a week. During my cheat meals, I still avoided foods high on fructose. For cheat meals, I ate things like chole bhature, pizza, samosa, chaat items, etc.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

Following the exact diet plan as given. If I was eating anything from outside the plan then I use to skip my snack.

What Was One Thing That Worked Best For You?

I think it was the combination of both meal plan and workout.

One Challenge That You Faced And How Did You Overcome it?

Initially it was difficult as I am a big time foodie. Wanted to eat all the time but later on I got use to my plan

Is There a Weight Loss Myth That You Got to Know About During Your Journey?

Yes….everyone use to say that to lose weight you have to fast and avoid this and that but let me tell you with this plan I realize that eating everything and in right proportion is best to lose weight and lead a healthy lifestyle.

It is always important to know your worth. Maintaining consistency can be a challenge, but it is all worth every bead of sweat!

India.com runs a special series and brings forth Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers to people them take that first step towards themselves. If you have or know someone who might have an incredible weight loss journey to share, write to us on our social media handles or drop a mail at – jigyasa.sahay@india.com.

