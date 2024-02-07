Home

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connection to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Aarushi Gaur's inspiring journey to help you develop a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. Every person has a unique reason for starting this new chapter that calls for both physical and mental engagement, along with an inspiring story to tell. Aarushi Gaur has a similar story, a story that many people might relate to. She said, “My motivation for weight loss was rooted in prioritizing health over appearance. Having carried more weight than my ideal, I observed declining stamina, excessive hair fall, and persistent acne, signalling the need for change.” The PR & Communication consultant wanted a healthier lifestyle, foster improvements beyond weight loss, and enhance overall well-being. So, India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Aarushi Gaur to track her fitness journey.

How Much Did You Lose in How Many Days?

I lost approximately 20 kgs in 4 months, surpassing my expectations for the speed of my weight loss journey.

What Was Your Weight Loss Diet And Routine?

In my weight loss journey, I transformed my diet by embracing the often-heard advice of portion control and minimizing junk food. Initially dismissing it as clichéd, I switched to wholesome home-cooked meals, realizing the nutritional value and satisfaction they provided, especially in the age of instant food deliveries.

My well-balanced diet included a variety of fruits and drinks, focusing on overall nutrition. Simultaneously, I committed to a consistent workout routine comprising a mix of weight training, cardio, and cross-fit. Despite the initial challenges of habit formation, I persevered by emphasizing patience. I worked out six days a week, prioritizing my well-being over waiting for a specific day or month to begin. This holistic approach, combining dietary changes with regular exercise, contributed significantly to my successful weight loss.

Did You Completely Cut Down on Sugar?

No, I didn’t completely cut down on sugar. Deprivation isn’t the solution. Instead, I moderated my intake, enjoying my favorite foods in limited portions and at appropriate times. Additionally, I established a healthier routine by prioritizing timely sleep to curb late-night snacking, contributing to a more sustainable and balanced approach to my weight loss journey.

Did You Have Cheat Meals? If Yea, Then How Many Times in a Week? What is Your go-to Cheat Meal?

Absolutely, I allowed myself a cheat day every 5th or 6th day to prevent feeling deprived and maintain balance. While transitioning to a healthier lifestyle, my definition of favorite foods shifted towards more nutritious options. However, my ultimate cheat meal remained anything sweet, complemented by indulgences like Butter Chicken and Butter Naan, fulfilling both my cravings and the need for occasional treats.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

To be consistent, persistent, and patient. It’s a challenging journey, not easy but not impossible. Dedication and punctuality are crucial. Initial progress might not be drastic, but staying committed and waiting patiently brings undeniable results. The key is to persevere, and the outcomes will undoubtedly follow.

What Was One Thing That Worked Best For You?

Embarking on a weight loss journey is demanding, often with unmet expectations. Beyond personal effort, a crucial factor for me was the unwavering support of my best friend, parents, and brother. Their consistent encouragement provided the emotional boost needed to start and continue this challenging journey. Knowing I had a support system cheering for me not only bolstered my confidence but made the journey more manageable. Without their motivation, I might not have taken the first step towards achieving my goals.

One Challenge That You Faced And How Did You Overcome it?

The most significant challenge was orchestrating a complete lifestyle overhaul while managing a full-time job. Balancing professional commitments without compromising health posed a substantial hurdle. Recognizing the importance of a routine for personal well-being, I realized that maintaining fitness directly contributes to better focus at work. Initially challenging, I learned to navigate and integrate regular workouts into a demanding work schedule, understanding that prioritizing health not only benefits me physically but also enhances my overall professional performance.

Is There a Weight Loss Myth That You Got to Know About During Your Journey?

Not a myth, but a valuable lesson that I would like to highlight, ‘Weight loss shouldn’t be the sole goal’. Prioritize overall health and fitness. Incorporate weight training, cardio, and high-intensity exercises. Opt for nutritious, portion-controlled meals. Shift the focus from just shedding pounds to building healthy muscles and fostering well-rounded well-

