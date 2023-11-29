Home

Lifestyle

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Aman Khan Lost 90 Kgs in 15 Months With Emotional Eating And NO Sugar

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Aman Khan Lost 90 Kgs in 15 Months With Emotional Eating And NO Sugar

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connection to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Aman Khan's inspiring journey to help you develop a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Aman Khan Lost 90 Kgs in 15 Months With Emotional Eating And NO Sugar

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. Every person has a unique reason for starting this new chapter that calls for both physical and mental engagement, along with an inspiring story to tell. Rahul has a similar story, a story that many people might relate to. He said, “My motivation stemmed from a deep desire to reclaim my health and live a more fulfilling life. I was tired of being held back by my weight and knew that a change was necessary for my overall well-being.” So, India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Aman Khan to track his fitness journey.

Trending Now

Here is an inspiring story of Aman Khan’s weight loss and how he lost 90 kg by eliminating sugar from his diet:

How Much Did You Lose in How Many Days?

I completed this transformation journey in 15 months and successfully Lost 90+ kg. I went from 162 kg to 72 kg. The process was challenging, but the results have been life-changing.

You may like to read

What Was Your Weight Loss Diet And Routine?

My weight loss journey was accompanied by a Flexible yet balanced diet. I focused on whole foods, incorporating a variety of fruits and vegetables. I eliminated sugary drinks entirely and prioritized water intake. Additionally, a consistent exercise routine played a crucial role in my transformation, blending cardiovascular exercises with strength training.

Did You Completely Cut Down on Sugar?

Yes, I completely eliminated added sugars from my diet. This decision played a pivotal role in accelerating my weight loss and improving my overall health.

Did You Have Cheat Meals?

Occasionally, I allowed myself cheat meals to satisfy cravings and maintain a healthy relationship with food. I indulged once a week, typically with a well-deserved serving of my favourite comfort food.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

Consistency is key. I adhered to a disciplined routine, staying committed to my diet and exercise plan even on challenging days. This unwavering commitment propelled me forward.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

Intermittent fasting was a game-changer for me. It not only accelerated my weight loss but also provided numerous health benefits. This approach helped reset my relationship with food and improved my overall well-being.

One Challenge That You Faced And How Did You Overcome It?

One significant challenge was overcoming emotional eating. To tackle this, I sought the support of a therapist who helped me address the root causes of my emotional relationship with food. This, combined with a strong support system, was instrumental in overcoming this obstacle.

Is There a Weight Loss Myth That You Got to Know About During Your Journey?

A common myth I encountered was the notion that extreme and restrictive diets are the only path to weight loss. In reality, a sustainable, balanced approach tailored to individual needs is far more effective.

India.com decided to bring Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers which will inspire you to finally sign up for that gym membership or start making yoga an active part of your lifestyle. If you have an incredible weight loss story that inspires people to stay healthy, drop a mail at – tanya.garg@zeemedia.esselgroup.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.