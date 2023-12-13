Home

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Ekta Agarwal Lost 13 Kgs in 4 Months With Dal Makhani And Chaat

Everyone's weight loss journey is different and somehow inspiring. Here's another story of Ekta Agarwal who shed 13 kgs in 4 months by following THIS vegetarian diet. Read below!

Everyone’s weight loss journey is different. Staying fit takes a lot of work, months of dedication and effort to reach the desired result. One should be headstrong and dedicated to workout 5 days a week and saying no to their favourite food. Ekta Agarwal lost 13 kgs in 4 months by following a vegetarian diet and performing functional training. Her commitment was something that she truly abides by in this whole journey. She truly believes that fitness has no shortcuts, and only a holistically healthy diet along with exercise will get one to see the required results. got into an exclusive conversation with Ekta to track her fitness journey. Read below!

REAL-LIFE WEIGHT LOSS STORY OF EKTA AGARWAL

How much did you lose in how many days?

I lost around 13 kgs in 4-5 months.

What was your motivation behind weight loss?

Longing for fitness and confidence, I found my wings at DTF. Sonia Bakshi, an incredible trainer, has been an inspiration for many, including myself.

What was your weight loss diet (what drinks you had, did you eat fruits etc) and routine?

I only followed my trainer’s diet, rich in high-protein vegetarian options like rajma, chole, paneer and dal. Since I’m a vegetarian, a protein salad helped and gave me great results.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

No, I have tea with one teaspoon of sugar in the morning and evening!

Did you have cheat meals? If yes, then how many times in a week? What is your go-to cheat meal?

Yes, I had cheat meals mostly on weekends. My go-to cheat meals were usually golgappas, chaat, and North-Indian dishes like Dal Makhani.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

Consistent exercise was key. My trainer motivated me to stick to a regular exercise routine and maintain control over my diet. Without her support and guidance, I wouldn’t have achieved the results I desired.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge was starting my weight loss journey. Once I made the decision, I worked hard to achieve it, and Sonia Bakshi’s support played an essential role in helping to overcome this challenge.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

No! If you truly desire to lose weight, you can achieve it.

