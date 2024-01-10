Home

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Huda Bushra Lost 20 Kgs With Chicken Biryani And Gulab Jamun – Exclusive

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connection to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Huda Bushra's inspiring journey to help you develop a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. Every person has a unique reason for starting this new chapter that calls for both physical and mental engagement, along with an inspiring story to tell. Huda Bushra has a similar story, a story that many people might relate to. She said, “It was my sister’s engagement. I wore a very expensive dress and thought I looked so pretty. However, after the function, when I saw my photos, I realized I needed to work on my body. I decided that until my sister’s wedding, I needed to get into shape. Honestly, I didn’t get into shape until my sister’s wedding. But since then, I’ve decided to take care of myself. ” So, India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Huda Bushra to track his fitness journey.

Here is Huda Bushra’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 20 kgs in 12.5 months by including chicken biryani in his diet.

How Much Did You Lose in How Many Days?

I’ve lost around 20 kilograms in 1.5 years.

What Was Your Weight Loss Diet And Routine?

I didn’t follow a specific diet but ate normal home-cooked meals with proteins like chicken, eggs, and lentils. I prioritized drinking water as it aids in burning fat. I exercised regularly, although there were occasional missed sessions or cheats. I lost 15 kilograms by doing home workouts, including 15,000 steps daily and specific exercises from the YouTube channel Chloe Ting. Later, in July 2023, I joined the gym to further progress.

Did You Completely Cut Down on Sugar?

I loved sugary items, but to lose weight, I had to cut them out. I started having coffee or tea without sugar. Occasionally, I’d have chocolate or gulab jamun to make myself happy.

Did You Have Cheat Meals?

Yes, usually on weekends. My go-to cheat meal was a full plate of chicken biryani with fried chicken and raita.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

Consistency is the key. I often received comments that made me doubt my ability to maintain weight loss, but I know that staying consistent is crucial

What Was One Thing That Worked Best For You?

I used to walk for 15,000 steps daily, followed by intermittent fasting. Eventually, I realized that portion control is more effective than intermittent fasting. One habit that will change my life is not refilling my plate.

One Challenge That You Faced And How Did You Overcome it?

Self-motivation was challenging. When my weight didn’t go down after losing some kilograms, I felt like giving up. But what I did was stand in front of the mirror for 10 minutes, reminding myself that I deserved better and put in extra effort to lose stubborn fat.

Is There a Weight Loss Myth That You Got to Know About During Your Journey?

The myth that eating less and doing more cardio helps lose weight isn’t entirely true. Eating right and incorporating strength training is important; solely doing cardio can lead to weight gain after a certain period of time.

India.com decided to bring Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers which will inspire you to finally sign up for that gym membership or start making yoga an active part of your lifestyle. If you have an incredible weight loss story that inspires people to stay healthy, drop a mail at – tanya.garg@zeemedia.esselgroup.com

