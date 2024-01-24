Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Jagjeet Kumar Sharma Lost 20 Kgs With Gud And Shakkar – Exclusive

Home

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connection to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Jagjeet Kumar Sharma's inspiring journey to help you develop a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. Every person has a unique reason for starting this new chapter that calls for both physical and mental engagement, along with an inspiring story to tell. Jagjeet Kumar Sharma has a similar story, a story that many people might relate to. He said, “I was motivated by overweight criticism by my family & friends. Their constructive criticism led from no effort to idle weight.” So, India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Jagjeet Kumar Sharma to track his fitness journey.

Here is Jagjeet Kumar Sharma’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 22 kgs in 1 year, 3 months 4 days by including it in his diet.

How Much Did You Lose in How Many Days?

I lost about 22 Kg from 114 Kg to 92 Kg in 1 year, 3 months 4 days.

What Was Your Weight Loss Diet And Routine?

5 AM: Wake up, 1 glass 150 ml lemon-honey warm water.

5.30 AM: Start walking or light exercises and yoga with 1 litre of Herbalife energy drink with the help of music to burn 400-600 kcals.

7.45 AM: Bath

8 AM: Herbalife shake 1-litre breakfast 250 kcals

11 AM: one fruit or black roasted channa.

1 PM: Lunch all items roti, rice, dal, vegetables, salad etc. (600 kcals)

4 PM: fruit or snacks

6.45 PM: Dinner Herbalife shake 1 litre (250 kcals) before 7.30 PM

Did You Completely Cut Down on Sugar?

Yes to a large extent. Used gud or shakkar if required.

Did You Have Cheat Meals? If Yea, Then How Many Times in a Week? What is Your go-to Cheat Meal?

Very rare. May be once in three months, if required with family at home.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

Exercise or walk daily

Make sure to have dinner before 7 PM

Cut your sugar intake.

What Was One Thing That Worked Best For You?

Exercise & walk.

One Challenge That You Faced And How Did You Overcome It?

I enjoy eating sweets and fried food which I gradually reduced and then eliminating it. At 105, 100, 97 and 95 Kg got stuck but then with patience and determination, I continued my journey.

