Home

Lifestyle

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Jashan Vij Lost 14 Kgs in 16 Weeks by Eating Pizzas And Paranthas

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Jashan Vij Lost 14 Kgs in 16 Weeks by Eating Pizzas And Paranthas

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connection to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Jashan Vij's inspiring journey to help you develop a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Jashan Vij Lost 14 Kgs in 16 Weeks by Eating Pizzas And Paranthas

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. Every person has a unique reason for starting this new chapter that calls for both physical and mental engagement, along with an inspiring story to tell. Jashan Vij had a similar story, a story that many people might relate to. He said, “I realised that my health was getting worse. I gained weight, my clothes were not fitting properly, my skin condition was getting bad, I used to feel lethargic & low on my energy levels even while performing easy tasks and due to this bad health condition, my confidence was also being affected.” So, India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Vij to track his fitness journey.

Trending Now

Jashan Vij further revealed how his parents’ fitness journey inspired him to push his limits. He said, “My parents were also on their fitness journey and watching them lose weight and get fitter inspired me a lot and that’s when I got serious.”

You may like to read

Here is Jashan Vij’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 14 kgs in four months by including pizzas and paranthas in his diet.

What Was Your Weight Loss Diet And Routine?

My diet was a well-balanced nutrition plan where I prioritised my protein intake along with other important macros like carbs, fibre, and good fats. I also focused on essential micronutrients. My diet mainly included protein shakes, high volume low-calorie food items that would keep me full for longer, homemade whole foods, and fruits.

Did You Completely Cut Down on Sugar?

Yes, I did. I gave myself a commitment to not having sugar until I reached my goal. I like having cheesecakes that I completely avoided even when I used to crave them during my transformation I still chose to stick to my goals.

Did You Have Cheat Meals?

Yes, once a week I used to have pizza or paratha. But that too was mindfully eaten and not carelessly consumed.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

There are many rules that I follow, but the one rule that is very important for me is the quality of food I eat to lose weight. Calorie deficit plays an important role but the quality of calories being consumed is equally important.

What Was One Thing That Worked Best For You?

The one thing that worked best for me was following a proper plan given by my coaches. Since I knew the routine and had a proper plan in my mind, I didn’t face any hindrance throughout my journey. I knew what I had to eat and what activities I had to perform to achieve my goals.

One Challenge That You Faced And How Did You Overcome it?

Building discipline was a challenging task for me. I started working on one habit at a time and practised it every day regardless of what my mood was. I showed up for myself even when I didn’t want to or had low energy. I stepped out of my comfort zone.

Is There a Weight Loss Myth That You Got to Know About During Your Journey

Many myths are being marketed in the name of weight loss but the most common one that even I believed in was that ‘we have to starve and exercise more to lose fat.’ On my fitness journey I learned that fat loss is much more than that and you don’t have to starve instead you need to eat right. 80% of the result depends upon your diet and 20% on workout.

India.com decided to bring Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers which will inspire you to finally sign up for that gym membership or start making yoga an active part of your lifestyle. If you have an incredible weight loss story that inspires people to stay healthy, write to us on our social media handles or drop a mail at – tanya.garg@zeemedia.esselgroup.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES