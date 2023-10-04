Home

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Kanika Lost 30 Kgs Without Cutting Down on Sugar!

Everyone's weight loss journey is different and somehow inspiring. Here's another story of 48-year-old Kanika Rakshit who shed 30 Kgs by following these healthy steps. Read below!

Everybody wants to be fit and look great in shape. But this requires hard work, dedication and consistency. 48-year-old Kanika Rakshit from Ghaziabad found her calling towards leading a healthy lifestyle. For 5 years, she was on a motive to lose weight and be a healthier version of herself. Her weight loss journey had its share of ups and downs, but still, she didn’t find any way to quit.

Kanika used to weigh 90 kg before she decided to shed those extra kilos. She was able to lose 30 kgs just by eating home-cooked food and functional training. She truly believes that fitness has no shortcuts, and only a holistically healthy diet along with exercise will get one to see the required results. Kanika shared her real-life weight loss story with India.com. If you are trying to lose weight and kick-start your weight-loss journey, then you should take a cue from her.

REAL LIFE WEIGHT LOSS STORY OF KANIKA RAKSHIT

How much did you lose in how many days?

I was 90 kgs (2018) and now 60 kgs (2023). I have lost 30 kgs as of now in 5 years.

What was your motivation behind weight loss?

It wasn’t a motivation initially, it was my need to survive by losing weight as I was suffering from several health issues including anxiety attacks. Now after losing 30 kg and around 20 inches overall, I became more energetic, fit and healthy. I am enjoying my new look, and this has become my motivation to lose more weight and inches.

What was your weight loss diet (what drinks you had, did you eat fruits etc.) and routine?

Five years back I started by cutting my intake portions, trying to stick more towards homemade food rather than junk food. I have never used any special drinks or supplements. I started with some yoga, which also helped in lose weight initially as it was obvious because if we are overweight then initial changes in diet will help to shed weight faster. In the year 2021, I was suffering from Covid and was hospitalised for one week. At that time I was more on medicines and the craving for food was almost no-no. After recovery, I started giving more attention towards my intakes. Started taking more proteins than carbs. I stopped taking carbs at night. This helped me lose more weight. Then last year November, I joined DTF- Dance to Fitness founded by Dietitian and Nutritionist, Sonia Bakshi. There, she has transformed me. My body is getting a proper shape with her weight loss regime. I’m following her tips and diet to lose weight.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

No…complete cut down on sugar wasn’t part of my weight loss journey as I have hypotension or low blood pressure. Therefore, a little bit of sugar is compulsory for me to maintain energy.

Did you have cheat meals? If yes, then how many times in a week? What is your go-to cheat meal?

Cheat meals are there. Usually twice a week especially weekends but following the tips, dos and don’ts by my coach. I usually prefer to have roasted chicken, gol gappas, and ice creams.

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

I have made the determination to workout and maintain my diet as long as possible because my new look inspires me a lot as I have earned it with lots of hard work.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

Maybe the Covid (haha) actually from that time of hospitalisation, my food cravings had gone, which became a win-win situation for me.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

I was a foodie and exercise wasn’t part of my life. This became the foremost challenge for me. But by practicing the philosophy of Buddhism, I am determined to transform my health & lifestyle.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

No…I always believe the idiom ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way.’

