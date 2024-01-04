Home

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Karan Dureja Lost 35 Kgs by Eating Burgers And Sandwiches

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connection to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Karan Dureja's inspiring journey to help you develop a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. Every person has a unique reason for starting this new chapter that calls for both physical and mental engagement, along with an inspiring story to tell. Karan Dureja has a similar story, a story that many people might relate to. He said, “A balanced diet, regular physical activity and proper hydration were my priorities. The focus was to enhance my overall well-being.” So, India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Karan Dureja, who wanted to lose weight for a healthy lifestyle, to track his fitness journey.

Here is Karan Dureja’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 35 kgs in 12.5 months by including burgers and sandwiches in his diet.

How Much Did You Lose in How Many Days?

I lost 35 kilograms over a period of 1.5 years.

What Was Your Weight Loss Diet And Routine?

During my 1.5-year weight loss journey, I incorporated a variety of fruits, sprouts, and sandwiches into my meals. I strictly avoided junk food and eliminated added sugars from my diet. I wanted to commit to a clean and vegetable-centric diet, along with the regular physical activity. By focusing on nutrient-dense and minimally processed foods, I provided my body with the essential nutrients it needed for sustained energy and improved health.

Did You Completely Cut Down on Sugar?

Yes, I completely eliminated sugar from my diet during my weight loss journey. Adopting a no-sugar approach was a key aspect of my commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

Did You Have Cheat Meals? If Yea, Then How Many Times in a Week? What is Your go-to Cheat Meal?

As part of my weight loss journey, I allowed myself a cheat meal once a month. This occasional indulgence served as a reward for my efforts and provided a mental break from the routine. When it came to my go-to cheat meal, I often found satisfaction in enjoying a delicious burger. Striking a balance between disciplined eating habits and occasional treats contributed to the overall success of my weight loss efforts.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

One rule I adhered to for losing weight was focusing on fostering habits that supported long-term health over seeking short-term results. This included consistency in my exercise routine, which was crucial in achieving and maintaining my weight loss goals. I ensured that my strategy wasn’t solely focused on short-term results but rather on making, positive changes for my overall well-being.

What Was One Thing That Worked Best For You?

One factor that worked for me in losing weight was the consistency in my exercise routine. By following a regular workout schedule, I not only burn calories but also boost my overall fitness and metabolism. I strictly followed the rules I had set for myself. A dedicated and disciplined approach to fitness played a crucial role in achieving and maintaining my weight loss goals.

One Challenge That You Faced And How Did You Overcome it?

A challenge I faced in my weight loss journey was hitting a stage where my weight seemed to get stuck at a certain point. Overcoming this required a significant amount of patience and dedication to my goal. Rather than becoming disheartened, I adjusted my diet and exercise routine and continued with my efforts which helped me in making progress toward my weight loss goals.

Is There a Weight Loss Myth That You Got to Know About During Your Journey?

During my weight loss journey, I came across a common myth that suggested one should not eat after 7 or 8 PM. However, it’s important to understand that the crucial factor is not the time of day but rather the total calorie intake. Dismissing the misconception allowed me to adopt a more flexible approach to my diet while still achieving the desired results.

