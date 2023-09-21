Home

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Karan Lost 10.5 Kg in 12 Weeks By Walking 10,000 Steps Everyday?

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connect to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Karan Singh's inspiring journey to help you propel towards a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Karan Lost 10.5 Kg in 12 Weeks By Just Walking 10,000 Steps Everyday?

Weight loss journeys are unique to everyone. Every individual has a different motive, a different story as to why they embarked on this regime that requires both physical and mental investment. Karan Singh has a similar story, a story that many people might relate with. The 33-year-old Creative Director who writes ads for a living says, “writing stories for big brands leaves very little time to write your own story most of the times.” So, India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Karan to write his story for him.

“I was laid off from my previous job despite giving it my all. After getting fired I realized, I had hustled for the better part of 10 years and neglected my health. I had tied my self-worth to my job and not myself. For the first time, I focused on my health and never looked back.”

Here is Karan’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 10.5 kgs in 12 weeks by walking 10,000 steps every day, following a diet and cheat meals!

Real-Life Weight Loss Story of Karan Singh

What was your weight loss diet and routine?

My weight loss strategy centered around a low-carb, high-protein diet. I paid close attention to my macronutrients, emphasising portion control and meal timing. Breakfast was fruits followed by proteins and I stayed away from carbs for the first 2 weeks. Lunch was salad, followed by proteins like dal, chicken and paneer along with ragi or jowar or brown rice. Dinner was soups or grilled vegetables and marinated fish or chicken.

Additionally, I followed the ‘Cult Plate’ which involves maintaining the right balance between dietary fibre from non-starchy veggies, complex carbohydrates from whole grains and high-quality proteins in every major meal.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

Yes, I completely stopped any sugar intake, quit smoking, limited alcohol consumption, and curbed my habit of excessive online ordering. These lifestyle changes have transformed me into a different person altogether. I now have more energy, engage in physical activities like running 7 kilometres, and can complete 90 push-ups. These changes have not only improved my physical well-being but also my productivity and overall quality of life. I was 17 kilos heavier and now I have a different swagger as I go about my life.

Nutan Gupta, Team Lead Nutritionist, cult.fit explained the importance of diet. She said that, “When it comes to a weight loss, protein is the savior. A high-protein diet can boost your metabolism by up to 80-100 calories per day. Whole foods are naturally very filling, making it easier to stay within your calorie limits. Try avoiding processed foods as they are high in added sugars, fats and calories. Cut down on sugar and salt, as they are linked to many metabolic disorders. Drink plenty of water and eat more fruits and vegetables. Use smaller plates, eat slowly and mindfully, and spice up your food. Work on your sleep and stress levels. These are the secrets to a healthy and happy life.”

Did you have cheat meals and how many times a week?

I used to have a cheat meal every 2-3 weeks. My go-to cheat meal was Fish & Chips from Pauls.

However, as I started to move more and see the gains, I didn’t feel like cheating myself anymore. I woke up looking forward to the weighing scale through aggressively sticking to my diet. Additionally, when I stopped smoking, I started to taste food better and could finally enjoy the taste of carrots and broccoli

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

A key rule I followed for losing weight was to aim for 10,000 steps every day. This consistent effort compounds over time, resulting in 70,000 steps per week and 300,000 steps per month.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

One of the most effective aspects of my weight loss journey was the support and structure provided by cult.fit. They helped reinforce the holy trinity: exercise, nutrition, rest and recovery. If one is out of balance, the entire structure falls apart. This balance was a game-changer for me because in my past attempts to lose weight, I often struggled with extremes, either overtraining and neglecting sleep or eating well without exercising.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

One challenge that I faced was loneliness. When I first started my fitness journey, I cut myself from everyone, especially the toxic friends – believe me nobody bullies or fat shames you more than your male friend group. I stopped going out to restaurants or partying. I even took my own meals to family gatherings. It was hard, but 100% worth it.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

The timings of when you eat food. Nothing is more harmful than a late-night binge.

Having come so far, Karan said that, ‘The most gratifying outcome was fitting into clothes I hadn’t worn in a decade, including a sentimental pair of my dad’s 1970 Levi’s jeans. I am a different person now – I have now chosen a job which provides a good work life balance, money is an important factor but for the first time in a long time – not the most important.”

It is always important to know your worth. Maintaining the consistency can be a challenge, but it is all worth every bead of sweat!

