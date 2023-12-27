Home

Lifestyle

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Madhu Patel Lost 10 Kgs By Balancing Diet With Dosas And Biryani

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Madhu Patel Lost 10 Kgs By Balancing Diet With Dosas And Biryani

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Here's how Madhu Patel lost 10kgs by staying consistent for a year. What was her motivation? Let's find out!

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Madhu Patel Lost 10 Kgs By Balancing Diet With Dosas And Biryani

Everyone’s weight loss journey is different. Staying fit takes a lot of work, months of dedication and effort to reach the desired result. One should be headstrong and dedicated to workout 5 days a week and saying no to their favourite food. Madhu Patel lost 10 kgs in a year with intermittent fasting and functional training. Her commitment was something that she truly abides by in this whole journey.

Trending Now

Madhu had several health complications in the past but still, she never gave up and truly believes that fitness has no shortcuts, and only a holistically healthy diet and exercise will get one to see the required results. India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Madhu to track her fitness journey. Read below!

You may like to read

REAL LIFE WEIGHT LOSS STORY OF MADHU PATEL

What was your motivation behind weight loss?

I lost 10 kgs in a year and 5 inches off my waist. I’ve had several surgeries in the past and faced many health complications so my motivation was to build a healthy life and be more active for my family.

What was your weight loss diet (what drinks you had, did you eat fruits etc) and routine?

My weight loss diet is mainly focused on balance and portions. It includes green tea, 6-8 glasses of water, and fruits- mainly bananas and papayas. Also, I have 1 glass of warm water every morning followed by soaked almonds raisins and a banana then I leave for my functional training. I follow the diet given by my nutritionist, Sonia Bakshi. It works for me!

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

No, I am not a sweet tooth. So, no sugar!

Did you have cheat meals? If yes, then how many times in a week? What is your go-to cheat meal?

Yes, I have cheat meals, once a week and my go-to cheat meals are dosa and biryani.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

I cut down on high-calorie foods. I have everything in moderation, and it somehow worked for me. Also, now I practice having dinner earliest by 6 pm.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge I faced was when I resumed my classes after my surgery, and I overcame it by taking one step at a time. My trainer Sonia Bakshi kept me motivated throughout.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

The myth is that people think after a hysterectomy it’s impossible to lose weight because of hormonal imbalances but I’ve found that to be untrue for myself.

If you have incredible real-life weight loss stories that inspire people to stay healthy, then share with me on-

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.