Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Pankaj Vig Lost 15 Kgs With Chaat Papdi And Jogging – Exclusive

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connection to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Pankaj Vig's inspiring journey to help you develop a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. Every person has a unique reason for starting this new chapter that calls for both physical and mental engagement, along with an inspiring story to tell. Pankaj Vig has a similar story, a story that many people might relate to. He revealed how his friend’s dedication towards fitness inspired him to lose weight. He revealed that his school friend who was also into gymming, pushed him to get into shape and the rest was history. So, India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Pankaj Vig to track his fitness journey.

Here is Pankaj Vig’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 15 kgs in 24 months by including chaat paapdi in his diet:

How Much Did You Lose in How Many Days?

I was weighing around 80 kg and now my weight is 65kg. So I lose weight around 15 kgs. It all started in 2019. I did not take any shortcuts and steadily took around 2 years to lose weight with patience

What Was Your Weight Loss Diet And Routine?

It was a natural process. However, I cut down on carbs from my diet. I eliminated Chinese food i.e. noodles, burgers, pizzas and maida products like samosa.

For breakfast, I used to have 4 boiled egg whites, upma, sugarless milk with cornflakes, a brown bread sandwich, and a bread omelette.

For lunch, I ate 2 chapatis or 2 raagi dosa with vegetables along with curd and salad.

For dinner, again 2 bowls of daal along with ragi dosa. Sometimes 2 bowls of khichdi.

Did You Completely Cut Down on Sugar?

Yes, I removed sugar from my diet and was putting jaggery in tea

Did You Have Cheat Meals?

Yes, I do, being a Punjabi I can’t run away from food. I was having cheat meals usually on Sundays like chaat papadi.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

I was only focused – I was not comparing myself with other people in the gym and maintained a steady pace. I waited for the result for two years. I kept myself cool and calm

What Was One Thing That Worked Best For You?

Jogging worked best for me! I enjoyed jogging on the roads and parking near my house. I started running 2km then eventually went to run 12kms

One Challenge That You Faced And How Did You Overcome It?

The hectic work schedule in the office was an obstacle as I was travelling for long hours as well due to office work. However, I always carried along with me a pair of sports shoes to get time for running even away from home

Is There a Weight Loss Myth That You Got to Know About During Your Journey?

Well, most people think that fasting can lead to quick weight loss however I remained away from all these myths. I hardly missed my diet and was having appropriate food at the appropriate time

