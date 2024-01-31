Home

Lifestyle

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Rhitu Gupta Lost 22 Kgs By Including Chole Bhature And Kachori in Her Diet

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Rhitu Gupta Lost 22 Kgs By Including Chole Bhature And Kachori in Her Diet

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Here's how Rhitu Gupta lost 22 kgs by staying consistent for a year. What was her diet? Her motivation? Let's find out!

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Rhitu Gupta Lost 22 Kgs By Including Chole Bhature And Kachori in Her Diet

Everyone’s weight loss journey is different, requiring significant effort and dedication over months to achieve the desired results. To succeed, one must remain dedicated to a rigorous workout routine and follow a healthy diet plan. 38-year-old Rhitu Gupta exemplifies this commitment, shedding 22 kgs in a year through a combination of functional training and a nutritionist-approved diet. Her unwavering dedication is commendable throughout her entire journey. got into an exclusive conversation with Rhitu to track her fitness journey. Read below!

Trending Now

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey of Rhitu Gupta

How much did you lose in how many days?

You may like to read

I lost approx 22 kgs in one and a half year

What was your motivation behind weight loss?

After undergoing a cesarean section and delivering my daughter in March 2016, I faced challenges as my weight continued to increase, accompanied by issues such as severe leg pain and lethargy. Recognising the need for a change, I decided to take action and joined DTF (a fitness and wellness class) just four and a half months after giving birth.

What was your weight loss diet (what drinks you had, did you eat fruits etc) and routine?

I followed the diet provided by my nutritionist, and it is so easy to follow that anyone could do it.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

Yes, I reduced my sugar intake and began using jaggery, but only in small amounts. At present, I completely avoid buying or using sugar.

Did you have cheat meals? If yes, then how many times in a week? What is your go-to cheat meal?

Yeah, I do have cheat meals. My go-to foods are Chole Bhature and Kachori and I prefer North Indian cuisine.

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

My rule is never to miss my workout. That one hour I dedicated to myself.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

One challenge I faced was attending parties without indulging in the excessive eating habits I used to have. I began practising moderation in my food intake, cutting down on quantities and it truly worked for me.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

People used to say that I would eventually get bored with these exercises and wouldn’t be able to follow the diet plan or lose more than 5-6 kgs. But, I was dedicated and committed to my weight loss goals.

If you have incredible real-life weight loss stories that inspire people to stay healthy, then share them with me on-

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.