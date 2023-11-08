Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Shaista Mustafa Lost 45 kgs By Having Pure Desi Ghee?

Home

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connect to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Shaista Mustafa's inspiring journey to help you propel towards a healthy lifestyle.

Weight loss is a journey that requires an emotional, mental and physical investment of different level. a subjective journey, the route, time and destination can be different for different people. Everyone has their own reason for how, when and why they embarked on this mission. Similar is the story of Shaista Mustafa who lost nearly 45 kgs in a span of six to eight months.

Speaking exclusively with india.com, Mustafa shared how she clocked 108kgs as her peak point and today is way lot happier and healthier at 63kgs. It is no cakewalk to reduce fat but it is not impossible as well.

Here is Shaista’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 45 kgs by consuming pure ghee every day, following a diet and cheat meals!

Real-Life Weight Loss Story of Shaista Mustafa

What was your weight loss diet and routine?

My diet was reduced to a straightforward three-square meal schedule.I stopped consuming junk food and ate home-cooked meals. All meals were to be cooked in pure ghee or coconut oil for maximum satiety and nourishment. My weight loss diet comprised more protein and less carbs. Occasionally, I also consumed berry smoothies, soups and fruits too and tried to incorporate the right blend of nutrients.

Exercising was also a major contributor to my journey. I lost weight quickly by doing cardio three times a week and strength training three times a week. That really did show some progress and motivated me to work towards my goal fiercely.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

Yes, I completely cut down on sugar.

Did you have cheat meals and how many times a week?

Yes, once in a fortnight I used to have my favourites – brownies, rice or pasta.

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

Consistency is the key. I never missed my workout. Weight loss is one of those things where dedication, persistence and consistency matter a lot and has implications on your results.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

So the one thing that worked best for me was eating in moderation and regular exercise.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

A common challenge people face during their weight loss journey is lack of motivation. Throughout the journey, keeping yourself motivated is very important. To stay motivated, I set clear and achievable goals, and tracked my progress regularly.

Shaista believes in sharing her journey so that it may inspire people to take that one step towards themselves. Sharing on social media, she said, “There were times when I wanted to give up, especially when progress seemed slow. But then I reminded myself of how far I’d come and how much stronger and healthier I was becoming.”

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

Drinking warm water with honey, apple cider vinegar, fad diet and weight-loss pills do not work. It is just a myth. You can not lose weight without a proper diet plan and exercise.

Shaista believes, ‘Wellness is a journey, not a destination’. Maintaining consistency can be a challenge, but it is all worth every bead of sweat!

runs a special series and brings forth Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers to people them take that first step towards themselves. If you have or know someone who might have an incredible weight loss journey to share, write to us on our social media handles or drop a mail at – jigyasa.sahay@india.com.

