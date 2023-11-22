Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Silvia Lost 19 Kgs By Eating Thin Crust Pizzas And Sushis

Home

Want to lose weight and don't know how to start? Take inspiration from Silvia Benjamin who lost 19 kilos by following THIS diet.

Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. Staying fit takes a lot of work, months of dedication and effort to reach the desired result. One should be headstrong and dedicated to workout 5 days a week and saying no to their favourite food. Silvia Benjamin was able to lose 18-19 kilos in a span of 8 months by following a healthy diet and performing functional training. Her commitment was something that she truly abides by in this whole journey. India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Silvia to track her fitness journey.

REAL LIFE WEIGHT LOSS STORY OF SILVIA BENJAMIN

How much did you lose in how many days?

I lost around 18 to 19 kg in 7 to 8 months.

What was your motivation behind weight loss?

I wanted to feel healthy and be more confident. As I was overweight, I used to feel low and hesitant to socialise and step out and make friends. After joining DTF my health journey improved, and I feel healthier.

What was your weight loss diet (what drinks you had, did you eat fruits etc) and routine?

I followed the diet as recommended by nutritionist Sonia Bakshi, which includes zero sugar, high protein, chicken, fish, paneer, eggs low carbs.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

Yes, completely no sugar intake.

Did you have cheat meals? If yea, then how many times in a week? What is your go-to cheat meal?

Yes, I had cheat days once or twice a month (thin crust pizza, sushi, bakery items)

What was one thing that worked best for you?

My trainer pushed me beyond the limit and motivated me. She is an amazing trainer and she encouraged me a lot in my weight loss journey.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

My biggest challenge was to start my weight loss journey, I made a firm decision on 9th Feb 2023 that I going to start this journey no matter what came and today I’m happy healthy and more confident.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

I thought going to the gym was the only way to lose weight and inches but DTF proved it wrong.

