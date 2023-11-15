Home

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Simran Valecha Lost 10 Kgs in 5 Months With Chocolates

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connection to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Simran Valecha's inspiring journey to help you develop a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. Every person has a unique reason for starting this new chapter that calls for both physical and mental engagement, along with an inspiring story to tell. Simran Valecha has a similar story, a story that many people might relate to. She said, “In 2014 when I moved to college in the US, I put on the infamous freshman 15. Having the desire to look a certain way, I began my weight loss journey – although not sustainably.” So, India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Simran Valecha to track her fitness journey.

Simran further revealed how she was in good health since her childhood and her parents never poked her about her weight. She added, “I started following a 1200-calorie diet and obsessively tracked my calorie intake. I would feel pleased if I lost 100 grams and disappointed if I gained the same amount. This approach was far from healthy, and as a result, I ended up regaining the lost weight.”

Here is Simran Valecha’s inspiring story of weight loss and how she lost 10 kgs in five months with chocolates.

How much did you lose in how many days?

I lost 10kg weight in a period of about 5-6 months, but it took me a long time to change my body composition. I began losing weight in 2015 but every time I’d lose it, I gained it back again then in 2017 I started building small sustainable practices like eating more home-cooked meals and working out 4-5x a week even if it was for 20 mins – building these habits helped me build a sustainable weight loss routine for me which then helped me maintain my weight loss.

What was your weight loss diet and routine?

Didn’t avoid any food but learnt to eat it alongside a balanced meal – I went from having a poor relationship with food to loving everything I ate and that in itself gave me the power and ability to learn portion control.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

Certainly not! I proudly declare myself a dessert enthusiast, and I require my daily dose of chocolate. I’m not a fan of sugar-free chocolates, as I believe they’re not worth the calories. Instead, I indulge in my favourite treats in appropriate quantities for the sake of my health.

Did you have cheat meals?

I don’t believe in the concept of a cheat meal, if I’m eating all the foods I love on a daily basis, why would I need a cheat meal? If I want a dessert on a Monday night, I simply have to order it and get it! No one to question it and my mindset has allowed me to enjoy all my foods guilt-free – just like it’s supposed to be!

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

Eat all the foods and don’t stress or feel guilty about eating! Stress makes it so much harder to lose weight.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

Eating a balanced meal and portion control

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

I fell prey to fad diets – keto, IF, 1200 calorie diets, working out twice a day – did it all and it literally changed the texture of my hair and one fine day I was like enough is enough – This struggle affected my consistency and made each workout a daunting task. However, my unwavering determination to achieve a fitter body and participate in a pageant kept me going. I chose to be disciplined in my food habits, stick to my workout routines, and ensure I completed 10,000 steps every day without fail. Through this persistence and commitment, I eventually achieved my goal weight of 55 kilograms after all the hustle and hard work. It’s a testament to the power of determination and resilience in the face of challenges.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

A calorie deficit doesn’t mean you have to burn more than you’re consuming, but it means your body needs some energy from food and we need to create a deficit from that!

