Home

Lifestyle

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Sushmita Das Lost 15kgs Postpartum with ‘Nariyal ke Ladoos’?

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Sushmita Das Lost 15kgs Postpartum with ‘Nariyal ke Ladoos’?

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connect to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Sushmita Das's inspiring journey to help you propel towards a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Weight loss is a journey that requires an emotional, mental and physical investment of different levels. A subjective journey, the route, time and destination can be different for different people. Everyone has their reason for how, when and why they embarked on this mission. For Sushmita, it was her postpartum life, body shaming and more that made her take this step.

Sharing her journey exclusively with India.com, Sushmita Das, a 32-year-old software engineer said,” It was after my postpartum, I faced relentless body shaming for my weight and skin tone, a cruel echo of my school days, with the harshest words coming from my husband. This affected my mental health. Therefore, I decided to prove them wrong and show the world what I could achieve. However, as I embarked on the journey, it became more about being the best version of myself for my loved ones rather than proving anything to others.

Sushmita lost 15 kgs in nearly three – four months and here is her inspiring story of weight loss and how she managed her diet and lifestyle routine.

What was your weight loss diet and routine?

I realized that weight loss is just one aspect; the bigger picture is overall health, both physically and mentally. I aimed to be healthier for my work and personal life. It’s not just about moving more; good nutrition is equally essential to speed up the journey. I followed a diet inspired by my ancestors, opting for simple and wholesome meals. It wasn’t anything extravagant, just food that aligns with my DNA for better digestion and assimilation. My focus was on pure homemade meals, avoiding outside food.

My Diet Plan:

6:00 AM – Plain Copper Charged Water

10:00 AM – Roti Sabji Eggs

11:30 AM – Fruits

1:00 PM – Rice Dal Salad Fish/Chicken

5:00 PM – Masala Murmura Chai

9:00 PM – Dinner Roti Fish Curry

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

No, I shifted my focus towards jaggery and natural sugars found in foods.

Did you have cheat meals?

I maintained consistency and a routine, avoiding the concept of cheat days. However, occasionally, I indulged in sweets like NariyalkaLaddoo on special occasions such as Janmashtami, following the diet my Nani and Dadi used to have.

What is One Rule That You Abide by For Losing Weight?

Consistency is key – Showing up for workouts no matter how I feel, whether happy, sad, tired, or low is essential as it really helps you in the long run.

What Was One Thing That Worked Best For You?

The concept of group classes and the support of my workout squad (Badal, Angie, Nitin) kept me consistently motivated. My initial goal was singular: weight loss. But as I engaged in formats like S&C and Prowl classes, my perspective shifted. That is when I realized fitness was a mental sanctuary first; weight loss was just a bonus. Additionally, amidst all the challenges I faced in my life, fitness stood as my only constant, with my trainers, and my squad becoming the pillars of motivation. Moreover, Cult.fit turned into my second home, a respite from the turmoil of having personal life problems

One challenge you faced and how did you overcome it?

After reaching a plateau of losing more, I overcame this challenge by pushing my limits and choosing to lift heavy.

Did you come across any weight loss myths during your journey?

Yes, the infamous myth of spot reduction; there’s no targeted fat loss. Holistic health should be the main focus, and weight loss is just a byproduct.

Focus on your wellness journey, enjoy the strength you gain, and the rest will follow. Strive to be stronger and better each day, one step at a time. As a single mother, I transformed my adversity into strength, encouraging my son and others to recognize and celebrate their own victories. Fitness, for me, wasn’t just about changing my body; it was about fortifying my soul.

India.com runs a special series and brings forth Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers to people them take that first step towards themselves. If you have or know someone who might have an incredible weight loss journey to share, write to us on our social media handles or drop a mail at – jigyasa.sahay@india.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.