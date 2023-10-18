Home

Lifestyle

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Vishwanath Lost 8 Kgs With Chole Puri?

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Vishwanath Lost 8 Kgs With Chole Puri?

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connect to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Vishwanath S' inspiring journey to help you propel towards a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Vishwanath Lost 8 Kgs With Chole Puri?

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Weight loss journeys are unique to everyone. Every individual has a different motive, a different story as to why they embarked on this regime that requires both physical and mental investment. Vishwanath S has a similar story, a story that many people might relate to. 30-year-old, Vishwanath always had the determination to be fit and even hit the gym regularly, but was unable to see adequate results. India.com got into an exclusive conversation with Vishwanath to understand his challenges and success at weight loss

Trending Now

“I was surprised that I could eat so much variety and still lose fat and build muscle,” said Vishwanath.

You may like to read

Here is Vishwanath’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 8 kgs in a span of six months by cutting out on sugar, following a diet and cheat meals!

What was your weight loss diet and routine?

I had fruits as part of my routine and had around 110-120 gm of protein per day from various sources. I had fruits as part of my routine and had around 110-120 gm of protein per day from various sources. Foods I often ate included paneer, pav bhaji, chole, rajma, black dal, sambar, biryani, pizza, pasta, noodles, dairy products, whey protein, seeds, dry fruits, eggs, vegetables, peanut butter, oats, poha, upma, dosa, idli, makhana, popcorn, cheese sandwiches, etc.

Vishwanath joined Miten’s MSF programme and under the guidance of a nutritionist, he managed to see effective results. My workout routine included hitting the gym and doing weight training 4-6 days a week for one hour, followed by ab exercises every alternate day. I also did cardio on a few days of the week, but prioritized weight training over cardio.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

Yes. Sugar was completely off the diet.

Did you have cheat meals and how many times a week?

I used to have 1 cheat meal per week. My go-to cheat meal was something proteinaceous like paneer biryani, paneer paratha and chole poori etc.

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

Consistency. I tried to be steadfast and built a routine.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

I took my coach, Miten’s advice and while working out I made each rep count. Focused and controlled every rep.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

Some days I would have intense sugar cravings as I had cut down on sugar completely. On extremely unavailable days I used to have one day to make that craving for sweetness go away.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

There’s a myth that you need to have a very boring diet. That’s when people usually break and end up cheating on the diet. But I never really had to – which enabled me to not just lose fat, but build muscles as well.

It is always important to know your worth. Maintaining consistency can be a challenge, but it is all worth every bead of sweat!

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES