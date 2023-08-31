Home

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Vyomesh Lost 11kgs in 6 Weeks by Quitting Sugar But Not ‘Burritos And Falafels’

Real life stories are way more inspiring and impactful that following the everyday rules. Here is the story of Vyomesh Thakkar and how lost 11 kgs by following cutting out one ingredient only. Read on to know his weight loss diet, routine and more.

Embarking on a weight loss journey is never easy. It requires lots of discipline, a dedicated regime, and a routine that also asks us to sacrifice our comfort. And well, to make a change happen, one has to come out of that comfort zone and make it happen. This is exactly what Vyomesh Thakkar did to bring about a healthy change in his life. He underwent a drastic transformation just by being consistent and persistent in his weight loss regime. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Thakkar opened up about his weight loss diet, routine, cheat meals and more.

Dealing with personal stress, Thakkar began emotional eating as a way to cope with his emotions. This led him to gain a lot of weight. “I also had a sedentary lifestyle. I worked a desk job, and I didn’t get much exercise. This made it even harder for me to lose weight. Then decided that I needed to make a change. I wanted to be healthier and happier. I wanted to get back to the fitness level I had when I was younger. I made a resolution to lose weight and get in shape,” Thakkar said.

Here is Vyomesh’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 11 kgs in 6 weeks.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story of Vyomesh Thakkar

What was your weight loss diet – what drinks or fruits you had – and what was your routine like?

I was under the guidance of my nutritionist Isha from cult.fit. She drafted a personalised plan based on my past history, current issues and overall goals taking special care to only include what worked for me. According to the plan, I ate absolutely no carbs from the grains and cereals in the first week. I gradually added them back in the subsequent weeks. I also completely avoided sugars and anything packaged.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

Yes, I completely cut down on sugar from my diet. While I did have the initial headache when I weaned off sugar (really lets you know what sugar does to you!) it became much better as time went on. My palette is better – I can taste food better than ever before and have much more energy as I go about my day.

Did you have cheat meals and how many times a week?

Yes, every Sunday. What my nutritionist Isha did was give me an extensive sheet of healthy restaurants. Where I could have a hearty meal without completely losing the gains I made during the day. There are plenty of meals one can have that taste great without piling on the carbs.

What is your go-to cheat meal?

I absolutely adore burritos and falafels. They are definitely my go-to meals.

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

I think just staying true to myself. This means setting realistic goals, choosing healthy habits that I can stick to, and not comparing myself to others. It also means being patient and forgiving myself when I make mistakes.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

I think just cult boot camp worked for me. They gave me an entire system of support through a structured fitness regime, a complete diet, and support through gym buddies and trainers who knew me in and out, who pushed me when my body gave up and celebrated with me as I got results. Fitness never has to be lonely.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

I think the main challenge was just starting off. I was 102.8 kgs when I went to the boot camp. The first session was really tough. I was exhausted and sore, and I had cramps for days. It was also heartbreaking to realize that I couldn’t do the same workouts that I used to be able to do. But I didn’t give up. I knew that I had to keep going if I wanted to lose weight and get healthy.

It was hard at first, but slowly but surely, I started to see results. I lost weight, I got stronger, and I started to feel better about myself. The encouragement from the other people at the boot camp also helped me a lot. They were all in the same boat as me, and they were all struggling to reach their goals. We supported each other, and we helped each other stay motivated.

Finally, I think the biggest thing that helped me was seeing the changes in my own body. When I looked in the mirror, I could see that I was getting thinner and stronger. I could also feel the difference in my energy levels. I had more energy, and I was less tired all the time. Losing weight was not easy, but it was worth it.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

I think just staying consistent. I always thought you have to give your best every time to see results. But it is actually just showing up every day – having a balance of gym workouts, sports, cardio and exercise. There has to be a balance in every meal.

Speaking about consistency and weight loss regime, Isha Gudhka, Nutritionist at cure.fit, said ” It is not about making drastic changes all at once, but about making small changes that you can sustain.” She further enlisted a few tips on how to stay consistent with weight loss:

Setting realistic goals. Do not try to lose too much weight too quickly. Aim to lose 1-2 pounds (0.5-1 kg) per week.

Find an activity that you enjoy and make time for it every day. Exercise is an important part of weight loss, but it does not have to be boring.

Don’t give up. There will be times when you make mistakes or when you feel like giving up. But it is important to keep going.

It is not always easy to stay consistent, but it is important to remember that it is worth it.

