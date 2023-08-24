Home

Lifestyle

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How YouTuber Nas Daily Lost Fat in One Month – Full Calorie Intake, Diet And Workout Plan Revealed

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How YouTuber Nas Daily Lost Fat in One Month – Full Calorie Intake, Diet And Workout Plan Revealed

Nas Daily, a popular content creator and youtuber, shed 3% fat within 30 days by sticking to a 6-month body transformation challenge. Here is the strict diet and workout regime that he followed dedicatedly.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How YouTuber Nas Daily Lost Fat in One Month - Full Calorie Intake, Diet And Workout Plan Revealed

Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily (youtube channel) is a renowned video creator and social media influencer, who has captivated millions with his unique storytelling approach. Known for his daily one-minute videos, Nas uses his platform to explore diverse cultures, share inspiring stories, and highlight pressing global issues.

Trending Now

Nas, who is popularly known for his one-minute videos has now taken up the route of 6 months transformation challenge. Well, within the span of 30 days, a mind-blowing transformation of the influencer is already visible. Yes, has managed to reduce 3% of body fat within the span of 30 days. Well, to understand, how is he planning to achieve this 6-month challenge, we are sharing with you his diet, exercise, calorie intake and goals.

Healthy Diet Plan

He is being trained by Jitendra Chouksey, Founder of Fittr, a leading global fitness community. Nas is a vegetarian and according to his trainer his primarily protein comes from protein water that ”he gets from Dubai along with protein bars, eggs, and beans.”

Consumes 1 scoop of whey protein as a supplement.

Consumes 150 gms of protein and the rest of his calories come from carbs and fats.

Everything is planned in a way that he might not have access to the gym or home-cooked food. Plus, he also takes 300gms of veggies.

His calorie intake is around 2300-2400 calories. He is eventually trying to take it down to 1800-2000 calories per day. With time, the influencer started focusing on the right intake of food and opts for healthy sugar alternatives. He has completely cut down sugar and opt them in the form of fruits.

Biggest Challenge

He has been relying on packaged food as he travels most of the time. He has started learning how to understand food labels, micros, and macros, and his focus is to get 150 gms of protein every day.

Workout Regime

Nas has a personal trainer and usually workout out on zoom calls. He tries to complete his workout within the set of 45 minutes. High-intensity circuit in his plan includes:

200 Jump Squats

200 Pushups in 4 sets

5 sets of Pull-ups, totaling up to 70-80

Stiff Leg Deadlift

Dumbbell Stiff Leg Deadlift

bs exercise (100 leg raises and 100 Russian twists)

Well, he has a few sets of goals in his mind, that he wants to achieve by the end of 6 months, his trainer referred to us which are.

He wants to build a lifestyle that can he sustain while not giving up on adventures.

Also, his goal is to become a healthier version of himself and be energetic and athletic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES