Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Priyanka Singh Loses Kilos Post-Pregnancy Without Cutting Down Sugar

All the new moms, wondering how to get back on track and healthily shed those postpartum kilos, take cues from Priyanka Singh for steadfast motivation.

Everyone’s weight loss journey is different, requiring significant effort and dedication over months to achieve the desired results. One must remain dedicated to a rigorous workout routine and follow a healthy diet plan to succeed. 38-year-old Priyanka Singh exemplifies this commitment, shedding kilos post-pregnancy. While, losing weight after pregnancy is a gradual process that requires time and unwavering effort, Priyanka remained steadfast in her routine, regardless of an obstacle she encountered. India.com got in touch with her to learn about her exercise routine and diet that she followed to lose postpartum weight healthily.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story of Priyanka Singh

How much did you lose in how many days?

I lost 6 kg in two months. I was not overweight but losing these 6 kg was tough as it required focus and dedication.

What was your motivation behind weight loss?

Post my C-section delivery I was living with persistent lower back pain. I had always been a fitness enthusiast but due to my constant back pain I couldn’t do much and taking bed rest made me gain weight. This was the turning point as then I decided to be active and slowly and steadily, I started my workouts. During that time my mother who herself is a fitness freak convinced me to join DtF. This made my weight loss journey a smooth ride.

What was your weight loss diet (what drinks you had, did you eat fruits etc) and routine?

I followed DtF diets religiously during my weight loss journey. I completely stopped eating out, and used to take all seasonal fruits, and vegetables and one thing I have followed to date is eating my dinner early preferably before sundown. Homecooked food is what I prefer still now and eating fruits and soaked nuts empty stomach is my everyday routine.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

Not really. I do not take tea at all. I am a coffee person so I have sugarless coffee. Plus, I do not have a sweet tooth so anyway my sugar intake was not much. I prefer gur and dates in homecooked sweets and halwa.

Did you have cheat meals? If yes, then how many times in a week? What is your go-to cheat meal?

Yes, I do have a cheat meal once a week. That is mostly on Saturdays. One Egg roll from my favourite food joint is my constant and once a month my favourite ice cream.

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

Exercise and eating a balanced diet should go hand in hand. Maintaining weight is more difficult. One Rule which I never break is Eating early dinner and never skipping breakfast.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

Eating early dinner worked for me as I could see results in one week of following it. I had lost two inches off my waist and now I fit into 26inches jeans from 30inches. To date, I avoid having high-calorie food in 2nd half of the day and take everything in moderation.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

The biggest difficulty was maintaining my workouts due to lower back pain, I faced difficulty but my DtF trainer Shubhomita Mam gave me alternative workouts according to my health. One step at a time I could achieve my goal. Now my back muscles are stronger than ever, I am a marathon runner now, and I do all sorts of high-intensity training and workouts easily.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

Yes, it was skipping meals that would make me thinner. But it’s a myth. What I realised was eating at the proper time is more important. Mostly your first and last meal of the day should be on time. Eating right and at the right time is the key to your happiness and health.

