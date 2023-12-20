Home

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Shreeya Majithia Lost 15 kgs in Over 12 Weeks With Black Coffee, Apple and Pav Bhaji! Here is How

Real-life weight loss stories often have a direct connect to people. Having a tough time starting your weight loss regime? Here is Shreeya Majithia's inspiring journey to help you propel towards a healthy lifestyle.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: Weight loss is a journey that requires an emotional, mental and physical investment of different levels. A subjective journey, the route, time and destination can be different for different people. Everyone has their own reason for how, when and why they embarked on this mission. Similar is the story of Shreeya Majithia who lost nearly 15 kgs in over 12 weeks. A 31-year-old from Mumbai, is an example of what true dedication looks like.

Speaking exclusively with india.com Shreeya opened up about her journey towards burning that stubborn fat sitting rent-free in her body.

Here is Shreeya’s inspiring story of weight loss and how she lost 16 kgs.

What was your weight loss diet and routine?

Well, my day would start with a cup of ACV & lime. Black coffee & apple would be next. Followed by lip-smacking smoothies for breakfasts. During the day I would eat lots of veggies, meat, fish, eggs etc etc, the usual.

Did you completely cut down on sugar?

Not completely, I did indulge on my cheat days. But I had stopped craving sugar as much as I did before.

Did you have cheat meals and how many times a week?

I had cheat meals once a week as per the instruction of my friend-turned coach Miten. My cheat meals included anything from pizza to pav bhaji!

What is one rule that you abide by for losing weight?

Mindful eating. No food is unhealthy, it is how much of it you eat and how you prepare it makes the difference. Also, I don’t have any processed food or aerated drinks anymore.

What was one thing that worked best for you?

I as a person can never decide on what is it that I want to eat. Having a plan in front of me at any given point in time just helped me keep my mind from wandering & disciplined.

One challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

I am from advertising, late working hours, drinking during the week, mindless snacking & stress-eating was regular for me. To be able to make a shift to a healthy and fit body, I had to make real lifestyle changes. Saying no to your team or riends for a drink (it is not as easy as you may think it is), refraining from walking up to the vending machine in the office. Eating out regularly – basically, I had to stop doing everything I was doing earlier.

I can see a stark difference in the person I used to be before MSF & who I am today.

Is there a weight loss myth that you got to know about during your journey?

Eat less, lose more.

Shreeya joined Miten Says Fitness and says to have learned a lot about a healthy lifestyle. She gave out quick diet tips to be mindful of,

Say goodbye to processed foods.

Proportion is the key.

‘Diet food’ it a myth, it’s just ‘right food’

Speaking with Shreeya we realised that being mindful of our diet can help us a long long way!

It is always important to know your worth. Maintaining consistency can be a challenge, but it is all worth every bead of sweat!

India.com runs a special series and brings forth Real-Life Weight Loss stories for our readers to people them take that first step towards themselves. If you have or know someone who might have an incredible weight loss journey to share, write to us on our social media handles or drop a mail at – jigyasa.sahay@india.com.

