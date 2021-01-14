You must have noticed that a wedding ring is always worn by people on the fourth finger of the left hand. Do you think it is arbitrary? No, right? Well, there is a reason why that particular finger is called the ‘ring finger’. The age-old tradition of putting the wedding ring on a particular finger does have an explanation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confirms Wedding With Aly Goni After Getting Evicted, Says 'My Parents Are Okay With it'

It is believed that there is a vein in the fourth finger on your left hand that connects straight to your heart and makes your bond with your partner stronger. This helps them create a bond that is near to their heart, which lasts long and their love becomes stronger. Sometimes, the hand varies from culture to culture but the finger stays the same. Wearing a ring on this specific finger symbolizes that you are committed and are planning to get married soon. It doesn't necessarily have to be an engagement ring, you can exchange the rings on your wedding too, to seal the rituals and wedding completely.

Though scientifically it is our mind that emotionally connects us to people, ancient people used to give a lot of credit to the heart for the human connections. The organ is believed to be the center of our emotions. However, we know that it is meant to only supply blood to our body.

In most religions and communities, this age-old belief is still given importance and therefore we see couples following the same ring finger concept. They have a firm belief that the fourth finger of the left hand is the ideal finger for both the bride and groom.

With Inputs From IANS