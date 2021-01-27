If you think that taking a nap in the afternoon is a sign of laziness, fatigue, or some other illness, you are mistaken. It is in fact one of the easiest ways to sharpen your brain. This is what a recent study published in the journal General Psychiatry has revealed. It states that taking at least 10 to 30 minutes nap daily during the afternoon improves your cognitive health. This happens especially with people over age 60. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari Dares Mamata Government, Says He Will Sleep Only After Lotus Blooms

For the study, researchers enrolled a total of 2214 people over age 60. Out of these, 1534 regularly took a nap in the afternoon while 680 did not do so. Later, the study results showed that those who took naps during the day scored 'significantly higher' on the Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE) than non-nappers. Notably, MMSE is conducted to access your memory, attention span, visuospatial skills, problem-solving capability, verbal fluency, and locational awareness.

According to scientists, the ideal time to take a nap in the afternoon is between 1 pm and 3 pm. Evidence suggests that an afternoon nap improves your mood, energy level, and productivity. It also reduces anxiety and physical and mental tension. Sleeping for around 60 minutes during the afternoon improves your learning ability as, during longer naps, your brain transfers your temporary memories from the hippocampus to a permanent home, the cortex. Notably, not only the older people but anyone of any age gets benefitted by short naps during the afternoon. It increases mental alertness and cognitive performance.