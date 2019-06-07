Natural foods, whether they are vegetables or fruits and seeds or nuts, are some of the healthiest foods you can have. These give you the necessary nutrition you need to battle diseases, improve your immunity and bet healthy and fit. One such ingredient is juice obtained from tomatoes. A new research has found that drinking unsalted tomato juice can lower blood pressure and cholesterol level in adults who are at risk of cardiovascular disease. The study, published in the Journal of Food Science and Nutrition found that blood pressure in 94 participants with untreated pre-hypertension or hypertension dropped significantly after consumption of tomato juice. Systolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 141.2 to 137 mmHg, and diastolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 83.3 to 80.9 mmHg. High LDL (or bad) cholesterol levels in 125 participants decreased from an average of 155 to 149.9 mg/dL, said the study. According to researchers, these beneficial effects were similar among men and women and also for different age groups. You should definitely make tomatoes and tomato juice a part of your daily diet. Here’s why:

Healthy skin: Tomato is very good for the skin as its regular consumption makes the skin healthy from within. This is because compounds in tomato are able to treat and prevent acne, as well as get rid of problems like discolouration and excess secretion of sebum in oily skin. Don’t just drink tomato juice, even its topical application can help your skin get rid of tanning and make it glow.

Cholesterol problems: There are many research studies that prove that tomato juice is excellent for lowering bad cholesterol because of its high fibre content.

Good digestion: Tomato has strong detoxifying properties which makes it good for your body as it helps in flushing out the toxins thus improving your body’s ability to digest food. Drink tomato juice regularly to avail of its benefits.

Weight loss: A 2015 study found that drinking a glass of tomato juice daily could help in reducing the weight around the waist. What’s best is that this will be possible even without making any other changes to diet or lifestyle, the study said.