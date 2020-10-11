At the beginning of the year 2020, Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson dedicated 2020 as ‘The Year of Health’ and she has successfully proved that. The actor plans to reach a goal weight of 165 pounds by the end of 2020, and she has only six pounds to go. Rebel has been following a combination of intensive exercises and a diet plan called the Mayr Method. Also Read - 9 Holistic Ways to Manage Attention Deficit Disorder

“Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called “The Year of Health” – so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?” Rebel wrote on her Instagram back in January. Also Read - Looking for Some Fitness Motivation? Shraddha Kapoor Home Fitness Routine Will Amp You Up

There has been no looking back for Rebel since then. She received a great amount of support from her friends and fans on social media. Almost every week, Rebel showed her progress and encouraged everyone to opt for a healthy lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram Just call me: Fit Amy A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Oct 4, 2020 at 8:38pm PDT

The actor in an Instagram post shared that she is only six pounds away from her goal weight that is 3Kgs.



Rebel Workout Routine

The actor has been working out with trainer Jono Castano up to seven days a week as per Women’s Health. Her workout routine includes flipping tires, sprinting, bouts with battle ropes. She does a lot of interval training and high-intensity workout.

What is Mayr Method?

This method was 100 years ago created by an Austrian physician Dr.Franz Xaver Mayr. As per People, Mayr believed that most people are poisoning their digestive systems with the foods they eat and how they eat them. So, the goal is to improve health through digestion.

The Mayr method eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system, and reduces inflammation, as per People. While you are following this method, you must eliminate snacking, reduce gluten and dairy intake, and chew your food slowly without any kind of distraction.

Will you try Mayr Method for weight loss?