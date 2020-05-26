Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is in news for quite some time now. Researchers all around the world have indulged in a heated argument over the effectiveness of this malarial medicine. Initially, hydroxychloroquine was found to help in treating critically ill coronavirus patients and that is why various countries started importing raw materials from India to fulfil the increasing demand of the drug. However, now some scientists have revealed that HCQ doesn’t show promising results in the treatment of COVID-19 affected patients. In fact, it has shown negative impacts like increasing the risk of heart diseases. Also Read - WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Trial in COVID-19 Patients Over Safety Concerns

A recent study published in The Lancet has questioned the significance of HCQ in coronavirus treatment stating that it is responsible for the death of patients suffering from the novel viral infection. Considering the study results, WHO, on Monday, suspended hydroxychloroquine trial as Covid-19 treatment. Also Read - 'Finished Taking Hydroxychloroquine, Still Here,' Says Donald Trump Week After Revealing His COVID-19 Therapy

Recently, the central government extended the use of HCQ citing that it builds immunity against viral infection. A few days after that, doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) also defended the drug’s use stating that it does have a significant role in the reduction of coronavirus symptoms. They also said that hydroxychloroquine should be prescribed to only COVID-19 patients who are critically ill and not on those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. AIIMS doctors agreed that hydroxychloroquine has some flaws but its effectiveness in coronavirus treatment cannot be ignored. Also Read - Intake of Hydroxychloroquine Should Not Instill Sense of False Security, Govt Issues Fresh Advisory on HCQ