Do you always order unhealthy food from outside for lunch or end up eating unhealthy food from your canteen? It is time you make a change. You can easily whip up this pasta recipe by Del Monte and pack it in your lunchbox for a filling meal.

ROASTED BELL PEPPER AND BLACK OLIVE PASTA SALAD

Ingredients

• 225 gms whole wheat Penne Rigate

• 200 gms ripe tomatoes, medium-diced

• 1 cup black olives, sliced

• fresh Mozzarella, chopped to bite-sized pieces

• 1 red bell pepper

For the dressing:

• 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

• 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

• salt and pepper, to taste

• 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

• 1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Method

• Preheat oven to 200 C. Line a baking sheet with foil. Coat the bell pepper with some olive oil and place on the baking sheet. Put the baking sheet in the oven and allow the bell pepper to roast for 40 minutes, rotating them halfway through baking. Once the skin is charred on all sides and the bell peppers are soft, remove from oven. You could also roast bell pepper on the gas over the flame, like you roast eggplants. When cool to touch, peel the skin off and chop into thin strips.

• Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, according to the directions on the package. Drain well and allow to cool.

• Place the pasta in a bowl and add the tomatoes (you can broil the tomatoes for that extra grilled touch in the pasta salad along with the bell pepper), black olives, mozzarella, chopped roasted bell pepper.

• For the dressing, combine the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor until almost smooth. You can also whisk by hand.

• Pour the dressing over the pasta, add parmesan and parsley, and mix well.

• Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate and serve later.