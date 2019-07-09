Do you find yourself devoid of energy on most days? Do you feel fatigued even after sleeping 7-8 hours a day? Do you feel exhausted even after not doing much work? One of the reasons for your constant fatigue may be dehydration or not enough hydration. This is why you need to sip on these super energizing drinks as suggested by celebrity nutritionist and pilates instructor Radhika Karle.

Karela juice

Here is a simple and effective way to keep common monsoon illnesses at bay, keep your skin looking fresh, and your digestive system clean.

Ingredients

2 karela de-seeded

¼ inch fresh ginger

1 cup water

Few mint leaves

2 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp black salt

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper powder

Method:

Place the bitter gourd, ginger, and mint leaves into a cold-press juicer and extract juice.

Add the water to the extracted pulp and add this back into the juicer and squeeze out the juice from the remaining pulp.

Pour the juice into a tall glass, add all the remaining ingredients -lemon juice, black salt, salt and black pepper powder.

Give it a good stir and serve immediately.

Basil seeds and coconut drink

This is a great on-the-go drink and easy way to get refreshing fluids into your diet. Delicious, healthy and natural, try out our refreshing cooler!

Basil seed and coconut drink

Ingredients

½ tsp basil seeds soaked for at least 20 minutes in the same water

1 glass coconut water

1 tsp lemon juice

4-5 mint leaves muddled

A pinch of salt

Instructions

Chill the coconut water before you make the drink.

Using a spoon, scoop out the coconut cream from inside the coconut.

Give the coconut cream a rough chop and set aside.

Now mix all the ingredients and drink up.

Refreshing fruit drink

Nothing beats the freshness of a homemade juice.

Ingredients

1 cup peeled kiwi fruit

2 cups watermelon

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup water

Method:

Blend the kiwifruit until smooth and freeze the mixture in a mocktail glass for a ½ hour until firm.

Blend the watermelon and lemon juice, add water and pour it on top of the frozen kiwi mixture.

Serve cold with a lemon wedge.