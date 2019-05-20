Summer is a good excuse to indulge in cool, refreshing desserts. If these desserts are made with fresh fruits, even better! You have to try these dessert recipes by Executive Chef Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli for yourself and the kids at home!

Mango Strawberry Dome

(Serves 3)

Ingredients:

Strawberry jelly

• Gelatine -20 gm

• Strawberry puree –200 gm

• Grain sugar—25 gm

• Water –65ml {for gelatine soaking}

• Mango Cream

• Whipped cream—200 gm

• Caster sugar—25gm

• Mango puree—75 gm

• Gelatine –15 gm

• Lemon juice – 2ml

Method:

• Place a pan over medium flame and add sugar along with water in it. Let the mixture boil for about 4-5 minutes and then keep aside for cooling. Now, add the strawberries in a blender jar and blend them to form a smooth puree. Add this puree to the sugar syrup and stir it well. Strain this mixture with a muslin cloth in a bowl to bring out the red liquid.

• Next, mix gelatine powder with half a cup of cold water and make sure it melts. Further on, add the gelatine mixture to the red liquid and mix it well. Pour this liquid into the desired mould and refrigerate for a couple of hours.

• Put mango pulp, cinnamon and sugar into the small pan.

• Sprinkle the gelatine over water and let it soak. Heat mango mixture over low heat, stirring all the time, till warm.

• When warm, add the soaked gelatine and continue stirring till it reaches a coating consistency.

• Beat the whipped cream double in volume and mix with another mixture.

• Remove from heat, allow it to cool and mix in the lemon juice, and pour into the individual dome shape mould and leave it to cool.

• Garnish with mango slices and mint.

Mango watermelon frozen yoghurt

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

Watermelon jelly:

• Gelatine -20 gm

• Watermelon puree –200 gm

• Grain sugar—15gm

• Water –60ml {for gelatine soaking}

• Frozen Yoghurt:

• Whipped cream—150 gm

• Caster sugar—20 gm

• Mango puree-120 gm

• Gelatine –12 gm

• Lemon juice – 3ml

• Yoghurt – 50gm

Method:

• Place a pan over medium flame and add sugar along with water in it. Let the mixture boil for about 4-5 minutes and then keep aside for cooling. Now, add the watermelon puree to the sugar syrup and stir it well. Strain this mixture with a muslin cloth in a bowl to bring out the red liquid.

• Next, mix gelatine powder with half a cup of cold water and make sure it melts. Further on, add the gelatine mixture to the red liquid and mix it well. Pour this liquid into the desired mould and refrigerate for a couple of hours.

• Put mango puree, and sugar into the small pan.

• Sprinkle the gelatine over water and let it soak. Heat mango mixture over low heat, stirring all the time, till warm.

• When warm, add the soaked gelatine and continue stirring till it reaches a coating consistency.

• Beet the whipped cream double in volume and mix with yoghurt.

• Pour the mixture on top of the watermelon puree and put again in the freezer for 3hour.

• Take out garnish as required and served chilled.