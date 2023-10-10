Rekha Birthday Special: 5 Fitness Takeaways From Our Very Own Umrao Jaan to Age-Like Fine Wine

Home

Rekha or Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan is celebrating her 69th birthday today. Draping a heavy saree, with grace up her sleeves, Rekha forever remains a timeless beauty. From playing iconic characters in Umrao Jaan, Zubeida, to Silsila, Rekha never misses a chance to swoon us over her style and her aura. ruling the hearts of millions, the golden girl of Bollywood often leaves people wondering how she keeps it all up so elegantly. Health and fitness a cardinal aspects of maintaining a glowing and healthy lifestyle

Here are a few takeaways one can try to imbibe in their life from the Umrao Jaan actress.

REKHA’S HEALTH AND FITNESS ROUTINE

Hydration: Hydration is the golden rule for health and fitness. Drinking enough fluids and keeping the body hydrated helps to flush out the toxins. It further aids in the proper functioning of the body. Also, taking sufficient water and fluids helps to keep the skin soft, and moisturised. Healthy Yet Minimalist Diet: Veggies are best friends for our health but often do not suit our tastebuds. But, for Rekha, a plate full of vegetables, chapati, rice, and dal is what makes up for a nutrition-packed meal. Curd is also a major part of her diet. It is a probiotic that helps to keep the skin, gut healthy, Avoid Oily and Junk Food: Steering clear of oily food and junk is another of her secrets to being fit and energetic in her 60s. Oily, fried junk food leads to increased cholesterol that can pose a risk to the heart. The actress ensures to avoid snacking on junk. Instead, she opts for fruits and healthy snacks as fillers. Early Dinner: Early to bed early to rise, make a person healthy,m wealthy and wise. While we do not guarantee the last two parts, but early to bed early surely leads to a healthy life. Rekh also abides by this rule and tries to maintain a gap of 2-3 hours between her meals and sleep. Early dinner has several benefits. Yoga and Exercising: Staying active is another crucial thing to maintain especially with age. It is important to keep the joints and limbs flexible and moving. 10-15 minutes of yoga and little bit of home workout can help keep the body and mind healthy and composed too.

While these are some of the fitness tips to take from Rekha, there is a reason when we look at her today and all we can say is – “ Inn ankhon ki masti ke mastane hazaaron hain…”

Happy Birthday to the timeless beauty of Bollywood!

