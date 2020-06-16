A relationship cannot sustain without an emotional connect. Your feelings play a significant role in keeping things on track in a relationship. The stronger your emotional connect is, the longer your relationship would be. Lack of emotional intimacy can eventually end it. Emotions and feelings are something that comes organically. You cannot force somebody to love you. If you are romantically involved with a person, there must be something that has kept you both together. And, to strengthen this bond, you both need to make extra efforts and try to connect to each other on an emotional level. Here is how you can do that. Also Read - Relationship Tips: Signs That State, It's Time to Break-up And be Single For a While

Talk

Communication is of the utmost importance when it comes to keeping your relationship alive. Open up to your partner and let him know how you feel about him. Also, talk about your childhood days or things that bother you. Sharing your secrets and problems and listening to your partner can build a comfort level and trust. And, that's the ladder to reach the emotional intimacy.

Stop Judging

Judgement should not be a part of your relationship. It can kill the connect you managed to build. When somebody is opening up to you, it means he trusts you and believes that you are his true confidant. In this case, the least you can do is not to judge him. If you wish your partner not to be judgmental about you, you yourself need to be that way first.

Share Your Happiness

Let your partner be a part of your happiness and celebration. Just keeping on dumping your problems on him won’t do any good. Both of you must have some light moments where you can laugh out loud and be playful. In a relationship, it is important to experience all moods together to have an idea about the other person.