We begin to develop feelings for someone or in other words start having crush on them. However, it is not uncommon for the other person to remain silent. So all you have to do is keep an eye out for them to see if they are responding to your feelings or not. Here are 5 basic signs that your crush is secretly interested in you.

How To Know If Your Crush Likes You Back? 5 Basic Signs To Watch Out For:

Eye-contact: Check whether if your crush is looking you in the eyes. Speaks to you, jokes or laughs with you, you can be sure that their feelings are more than friendly. Before deciding on the intent or feeling behind them, pay close attention to how frequently and intensely they hold your sights.

He shares everything with you: Even if you aren't best friends, if your crush shares secrets with you comfortably, it could be a sign that he likes you. This behavior could indicate that he wants to open up about his life with you in order to gain your trust and loyalty.

Hypes you up: If he tracks your talents, praises your achievements, compliments your appearance, or says you smell nice, your crush is surely interested in you as more than a friend.

Paying attention to the little details: If your crush notices all of the minor details about your schedule, life, and personality, you can be certain that they are paying more attention than they should. Even so, chances are they like you more than you think. It could be as simple as a childhood memory or a favorite song.

Ask for your contact information: If the person likes you, he will eventually ask for your phone number and permission to add you on social media. He’d finally muster up the courage to do it.