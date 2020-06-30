In today’s busy world, stress has become an inevitable part of everybody’s life. You will hardly find a person who can say that he has never been through stress. Over-scheduling, relationship issues, work pressure, and many more things contribute to this psychological problem that can gradually lead to depression and may even make you suicidal. According to a research published in the journal Neurology, high level stress in middle aged people can lead to thinning of significant gray matter present in brain which is linked to various important body functions. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Speaks on Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Again, Says Even His Son Adhyayan Had Suicidal Thoughts Due to Depression

Stress can not only affect you emotionally but can also impact your physical performance. It can increase your blood pressure and raise your risk of getting cardiovascular problems. Stress can also induce headaches and lower your sex drive. To prevent the onset of these medical problems, you need to make some lifestyle changes and do certain things that can be fun doing. Read further to know about them.

Stroll Through The Park

Did you know that walking for just 15 minutes around greenery can lower your stress up to significant levels? Yes, you read it right. According to a study published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, when you go for a walk, your brain releases happy hormones like endorphins and that reduces your stress level.

Do Gargling

Don’t be surprised. There is a scientific explanation for this. When you are stressed, nerves in body that are responsible for relaxation response stop working temporarily. It is hijacked by the increased level of cortisol hormone. The stress can also do the same with muscles that usually go unused like vagus muscle. Stimulating it through gargling can help your body calm down.

Relax on a Beach

According to scientists, your entire body gets exposed to sunlight when you relax on a beach. That helps it get enough of vitamin D, an essential nutrient that is linked to good mood. Also, listening to sounds of waves can calm your body by having a meditative effect on your body. Moreover, ocean air is known to have negative ions that act like airborne antioxidants and can have anti-inflammatory effects on your body.