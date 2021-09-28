Lizelle D’Souza’s weight loss journey: Choreographer Remo D’Souza‘s wife Lizelle D’Souza lost 40 kgs in the span of two years and now she’s speaking in length about her proud weight loss journey so far. While interacting with the media, Lizelle has been vocal about the hardwork she put in and the sacrifices she made to become a healthier version of herself. In her latest interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about the things that really worked after trying all the kinds of weight training programs to reduce weight.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Weight Loss Journey: Shedding 20 Kilos in 6 Months, Getting Permanent Stretch Marks

Weight loss tips by Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle D’Souza: How stress leads to weight gain

Lizelle highlighted how stress, trauma, and disappointments in life lead to an increase in weight. She said that the passing away of her mother in 2018 took a big toll on her health. However, she took her own time and finally decided to not be one of those women who stop taking care of themselves after a point in life.

She said, "2018 was a very bad year for me. My mom passed away in October, all that hit me a lot. When you have teenage kids, as a woman you pay so much attention to them, the house, and the husband. Then comes a time when you realise that everything is fine, but you need to be healthy. If you are not fit, then everything else doesn't matter. Whatever sacrifice you do for anyone in this world will not matter unless you don't take care of yourself."

Weight loss: Remo D’Souza says it is all in your mind

Lizelle mentioned that her husband, Remo, always used to push her to take better care of her health. She said it was during the time when Remo was going to begin shooting for Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan that she decided to take charge of her body. Lizelle said that Remo used to tell her how she would have to make up a strong mind before getting on to this journey. “That was a turning point for me. I had reached a point where I thought if I don’t take care of myself, I will lose everything,” she said.

Lizelle’s weight loss journey was assisted by celebrity fitness trainer Praveen Nair. She said that she had tried ‘every possible weight training in this world before’ but nothing worked for her and then one fine day, Praveen agreed to take that challenge. “I told him ‘I am your black dot don’t train me, I don’t think anything is possible’ But post-Christmas, I promised myself, and Praveen came to say ‘let’s do it’.”

Weight loss tips: Intermittent fasting is a successful tool for shedding extra kilos

Apart from including intermittent fasting that began from 14 hours and went up to 18-20 hours on some days, Lizelle also relied on being ‘selfish’ during the entire journey. She said that she was completely off carbs for sometime and was travelling without telling anyone what she was trying to achieve. “In London people couldn’t make it out since I was wearing warm clothes. But in the next schedule in Dubai, people started saying ‘oh you have lost a lot of weight’,” she said.

Importance of cheat diets in weight loss

Lizelle’s weight loss journey continues. However, she has now gone a little easy on her diet and has started giving herself sweet breaks during festivals. She said that after her husband suffered a heart attack last year, she re-analysed her diet and stopped being so strict on herself.