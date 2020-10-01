Who would not want to stay young forever?! Well, that’s not possible but you can still choose to age gracefully. Also Read - 5 Weird Reasons Why Your Skincare Routine Has Stopped Showing Results

With age, our skin experiences decrease in production of collagen, natural oils and elastin. This change causes a dryer and less plump skin. The skincare mistakes committed in young age start being visible in late 30s or early 40s. So, the wrinkles, fine lines, age spots start appearing on the skin. After 40, an ideal skincare regimen will be the one that provides both corrective and preventive measures. This means that it should address the current concerns as well as prevent the skin from any further damage.

So, here are a few skincare tips you can follow for when you cross 40:

● Include exfoliation in your beauty regimen. Choose a scrub according to your skin type but it should not be harsh. For dry skin, use a cream-based scrub that will not only cleanse, but also moisturise the skin. For oily skin, use a gel-based scrub that will help control the oil secretion and give squeaky clean skin.

● With age, the skin tends to lose its moisture, and many healthy fats from the skin. So, it becomes drier, more irritated, less supple and less elastic. Always use a gentle non-foaming cleanser and use a good moisturiser afterward to lock in the moisture.

● Acne scars, pigmentation, blemishes and dark spots are the other byproducts of aging. So, use a dark spot corrector which contains Vitamin C and apply on the spots regularly to fade them. For medicated creams that can help reduce pigmentation one should consult a dermatologist and avoid self-treatment.

● Sunscreen is an essential part of daily skincare. It protects the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, which are responsible for causing premature aging of skin. So, don’t forget to apply a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and PA rating +++. Sunscreens containing zinc oxide can be helpful in preventing the skin damage from artificial light emitted by electronic gadgets.

● Use a night cream. Wash your face with a mild cleanser and apply a night cream. The night cream will hydrate your skin and make the skin softer and glowing.

● Drink sufficient water and consume a healthy diet. Consume lots of fresh fruits and vegetables to provide your skin with some essential antioxidants. A hydrated skin looks naturally young and radiant.

● As we grow older, our skin becomes drier due to oil-producing glands in our skin becoming less active. Use a light oil-based moisturiser that will keep your skin soft and supple. If you have oily skin, you can consult your dermatologist who can help you choose the right moisturiser according to your skin type.

● Fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes are one of the first symptoms of aging. Use a good under eye gel or cream that will nourish your eyes and help get rid of the fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep.

● Include an antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum into your morning routine. Use anti-aging retinol serums with vitamin A. It helps to correct texture and reduce the appearance of visible signs of aging.