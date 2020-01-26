Today marks the 76th Republic Day of India. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic feeling. 26th January is the day when India’s constitution came into effect making the nation the best example of unity in diversity. Here, we give respect to people of every religion, culture, and colour. The best way to experience the diversity in India is by tasting delectable dishes of each state. On this Republic Day what can be the better way to celebrate the occasion than by trying some remarkable specialty of your favourite Indian place. On this special day, here we tell you how to prepare tri colour Ragi Rava Idli, one of the best dishes of South India. Read on to know its recipe.

Ingredients

Ragi flour (finger millet): 1 cup

Semolina: 1 cup

Yogurt: 1 cup

Finely chopped fresh green chilies: 1 tsp

Finely chopped ginger: 1 tsp

Fruit salt or baking powder: ½ tsp

Refined vegetable oil: As required

Salt: To taste

How to prepare: