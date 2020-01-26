Today marks the 76th Republic Day of India. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic feeling. 26th January is the day when India’s constitution came into effect making the nation the best example of unity in diversity. Here, we give respect to people of every religion, culture, and colour. The best way to experience the diversity in India is by tasting delectable dishes of each state. On this Republic Day what can be the better way to celebrate the occasion than by trying some remarkable specialty of your favourite Indian place. On this special day, here we tell you how to prepare tri colour Ragi Rava Idli, one of the best dishes of South India. Read on to know its recipe.
Ingredients
Ragi flour (finger millet): 1 cup
Semolina: 1 cup
Yogurt: 1 cup
Finely chopped fresh green chilies: 1 tsp
Finely chopped ginger: 1 tsp
Fruit salt or baking powder: ½ tsp
Refined vegetable oil: As required
Salt: To taste
How to prepare:
- Combine the ragi flour, semolina, yogurt and baking powder/fruit salt in a large mixing bowl. Add water and prepare a thick batter. Allow the batter to rest for 10 to 15 minutes.
- After the batter has rested for 15 minutes, check its consistency and stir in some additional water if required. Add salt, green chilies, ginger, a tablespoon of oil. Mix well.
- Preheat an idli steamer with water.
- Pour the batter into the mold cavities. Steam the idlis for 10 minutes until a fork inserted comes out clean.
- Serve the idlis with tomato chutney, coconut chutney, and mint chutney.