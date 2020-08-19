What is the first step that you take after realising that you have a cough and cold? You take antibiotics, right? If yes, no need to pop up those medicines anymore. The most effective remedy to this problem lies in your kitchen. This is what science says. Also Read - Fever, Cough, Muscle Pain, Nausea & Diarrhea: Scientists Decode Likely Order of Covid-19 Symptoms

According to a recent research conducted at the Oxford University, honey is more effective than antibiotics in treating cough and cold. Consuming just a spoonful of this nutritious food item can offer you strong protection against the pathogen responsible for your health condition.

When compared with cough suppressants, antihistamines and painkillers, honey came out as the most effective arsenal against upper respiratory tract infections including cough, sore throat, and congestion. It was 36 per cent more helpful in reducing cough frequency than over the counter medications. Also, honey reduces the severity of cough by 44 per cent more. Also, the study results showed that honey can reduce your time to get recovered from URIs by up to 2 days. Let's know some additional benefits of honey.

Heals Wound

Honey majorly consists of glucose and fructose that help in drying the wounds by absorbing water. Also, honey has antiseptic properties that prevent infection in wounds and burns. Applying it in the affected area reduces swelling and bacterial infection. It also reduces inflammation with the help of its anti-inflammatory properties.

Improves Immunity

Having strong antioxidant and antibacterial properties, honey can help in keeping certain health issues at bay. Also, its antioxidant content helps in flushing out free radicals that are known to impact your immunity.

Helps in Weight Loss

Drinking water containing honey and lime, as the first thing in the morning can help in boosting your body’s metabolism. According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, honey can also help you avoid overeating by controlling your appetite.