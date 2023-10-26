Reset Your Mind, Body And Spirit: The Only Mental Health Book You’ll Ever Need

Home

Reset Your Mind, Body And Spirit: A Survivor's Guide to Overcoming ANXIETY and DEPRESSION

RESET YOUR MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT

A Survivor’s Guide to Overcoming ANXIETY and DEPRESSION

A SCATHINGLY HONEST ACCOUNT BY A PERSON WHO BATTLED HIS INNER DEMONS AND EMERGED VICTORIOUS.

This is the real story of a high-profile professional who kept grasping at straws trying to find the reasons for:

Feeling stressed all the time because of life’s everyday uncertainties

Becoming emotionally and physically drained and losing interest in things that needed to be done

Being unable to imagine a life where he could ever be happy

When every doctor and every medicine failed, Mandeep S. Jalota decided to hold a mirror to his mind and started a trial-and-error approach to feel happy. This is an ordinary man who went to extraordinary lengths to extricate himself from the never-ending spiral of anxiety and depression.

This survivor’s guide is a result of those five years of struggle and details the methods that might actually work for you based on the author’s own as well as others’ experiences. Here, you will learn:

• How to relieve the symptoms of general anxiety disorder and OCD;

• About happiness chemicals and how to hack them;

• How to recognize your mind traps and tackle them;

• That visualizing happiness and diary-writing indeed works;

• That mental health is physical too, and how to heal yourself;

• How to switch to a wonder diet for a happy brain;

• About the physical activities that will act as an anti-depressant;

• Secrets that nobody tells you about sleep;

Reset Your Mind, Body and Spirit depicts a straightforward way to lead a happy and fulfilled life!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mandeep S. Jalota is an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer of the 2013 batch who is currently serving as the Joint Commissioner of GST, Mumbai. He graduated with a degree in computer sciences.

Mandeep Jalota has struggled with depression and anxiety for much of his life, but he successfully managed to come out of it on his own. Since then, he has been dedicating his time to helping people who struggle with depression, anxiety, obsessive–compulsive disorder and other mental health issues.

Through his writing, the author hopes to help others break free from the darkness of depression and anxiety, find courage and heal. His book is a valuable resource for anyone struggling with depression.

